Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report

An independent law firm completed their investigation into Udoka's relationship with a staff member early last week, according to ESPN New details have emerged about what led to Ime Udoka's one-year suspension from the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate the alleged affair between former head coach Udoka, 45, and a staff member was completed early last week. The firm found that Udoka "used crude language in his dialogue" with the female subordinate "prior to the...
BOSTON, MA
BlueDevilCountry

Kansas threatens Duke's Champions Classic supremacy

The annual State Farms Champions Classic began in 2011, featuring two matchups per year on the same night, always involving the Duke basketball program plus fellow heavyweights Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan State. Entering this year's edition on Tuesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in ...
DURHAM, NC

