Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
wfxg.com

USC Aiken program to support Special Needs Students

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - A new program launched in August 2023 by USC Aiken aims to support special needs students through employment and independent living opportunities. Families got to learn about it through PacerLIFE Family Night at Strom Thurmond High School. According to a release from the Edgefield County School...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
COLUMBIA, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: USC arrives in Gainesville

South Carolina has arrived at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field for its final conference road game of the season. The Gamecocks are looking for their second straight SEC win and second consecutive victory over Florida. A USC win today in The Swamp would be its first since...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Irmo High School, Molina Healthcare giving away 500 holiday meals today

IRMO, S.C. — A local healthcare organization and high school are teaming up to help provide holiday meals to families in need on Sunday - and as of 3 p.m., they still have plenty available. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is working with Irmo High School International School of...
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

Benedict College makes history, wins its first SIAC Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers (11-0) racked up a season-high 573 yards of total offense on their way to a 58-21 victory over Tuskegee in the SIAC Championship at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Benedict quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival happening in the Midlands

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 14th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival takes place Sunday at the Beth Shalom Synagogue. Attendees can expect a wide array of traditional Jewish food, all prepared by Bubbies, which is a Jewish name for Grandma. Some of the food that will be available for sale on Sunday includes: Brisket, Corned Beef, Stuffed cabbage and Mandel Bread.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
carolinapanorama.com

Claflin, Denmark Tech students chosen for Red Cross HBCU Ambassador Program

The American Red Cross of South Carolina is pleased to announce two students from South Carolina Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been selected to participate in the two-year cohort of the inaugural American Red Cross HBCU Ambassador program. Dwight Priest Jr., a junior at Claflin University studying psychology, and Jauron Pruitt, a sophomore and President of the Student Government Association at Denmark Technical College, have been selected for the prestigious Ambassadorship.
CLAFLIN, KS
carolinapanorama.com

South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award

Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
COLUMBIA, SC

