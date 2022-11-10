Read full article on original website
Related
benitolink.com
Arts Council announces expansion of arts program at HSD
Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council. The San Benito County Arts Council and the Hollister School District (HSD) announced the expansion of its 2022-2023 Arts in Education Program. According to the news release, the Arts Council’s Arts in Education Program is built on the belief that every...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Dandy Sauce Co. hot sauces are born in Texas but made in Hollister
The idea for Dandy Sauce Co. was born when Mary Risavi decided to take a guided trip with musician and fly-fishing enthusiast Chuck Ragan, and he casually mentioned he used to co-own a hot sauce company. “I used to go fly-fishing when I lived in Colorado,” she said. “I feel...
Comments / 0