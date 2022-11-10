ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Construction halted after noose discovered at Obama Presidential Center worksite; $100K reward

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jenna Barnes, Andy Koval
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WGNTV) — Construction has been halted at the Obama Presidential Center worksite after a noose was discovered.

Lakeside Alliance, the construction company behind the center, said they were informed Thursday morning and police were called.

The company is suspending operations onsite “in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers.”

A $100,000 reward has been offered by Lakeside Alliance to help find anyone responsible.

Construction on the center began in August 2021 in Jackson Park.

The complex will consist of an athletic center, an event center, a forum with a restaurant, an auditorium, a recording studio, and a Chicago Public Library branch.

“This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident,” the Obama Foundation said in a statement.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned the act on social media.

“Hate has no place in Illinois. The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries,” he tweeted . “I condemn this act of hate in the strongest possible terms, and the state of Illinois will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators.”

