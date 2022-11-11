ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Lincoln County Inmates on the Run

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

President of Athens State University announces resignation

"I have done what I aimed to do." That was the statement given by Philip Way on Friday as he announced his resignation from the role of Athens State University president. He's held the title since May 2019, and in that time, he said he's accomplished quite a bit. Those...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigators on Nov. 7 after over one pound of methamphetamine was seized. Along with the meth, investigators found two firearms, oxycodone pills, marijuana and nearly $8,000 in cash in a vehicle occupied...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor. Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Florence woman turns 105 years old

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
FLORENCE, AL
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy