This Alabama metro area is among the top 5 in the U.S. for manufacturing jobs
The Decatur metro area is the second best place to work in manufacturing in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset. The financial technology company placed the north Alabama city only behind Ames, Iowa in a breakdown of where manufacturing sectors are still thriving in the U.S. The...
Franklin County Times
Russellville council hears appeal about violent dogs, animal welfare
“I don’t want any other families to be destroyed and torn apart. My whole world has changed,” shared Wesley Sheeks during the Nov. 7 meeting of the Russellville City Council. Sheeks spoke of April 28, when his wife, Michelle Sheeks, decided to go out for a walk near...
WAFF
Lincoln County Inmates on the Run
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff's Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
FOUND: Lincoln County inmate search ends
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee are searching for two inmates.
Lauderdale County Elementary School secretary nominated for state award
Lauderdale County Elementary School (LCES) administrators hosted a surprise celebration for their secretary, who has been nominated for a state award.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Tuscumbia City Council to appoint new mayor
The Tuscumbia City Council will appoint a new mayor after former Mayor Kerry Underwood resigned to represent District Three in the Alabama House of Representatives.
WKRN
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison.
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
Sheriff: Alabama man beat daughter after teen told mother about social media affair
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — A northwest Alabama man is accused of beating his teen daughter after the girl told her mother about an alleged affair her father was having on social media, authorities said. Christopher Andrighetti, 39, of Russellville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence, child abuse...
Alabama House candidate Kerry Underwood sued by Tuscumbia business over accounting work
Alabama District 3 House candidate and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is being sued for more than $75,000 in a lawsuit alleging negligence and malpractice, according to court records.
WAAY-TV
President of Athens State University announces resignation
"I have done what I aimed to do." That was the statement given by Philip Way on Friday as he announced his resignation from the role of Athens State University president. He's held the title since May 2019, and in that time, he said he's accomplished quite a bit. Those...
WAFF
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigators on Nov. 7 after over one pound of methamphetamine was seized. Along with the meth, investigators found two firearms, oxycodone pills, marijuana and nearly $8,000 in cash in a vehicle occupied...
Alabama man dies day after allegedly attacking brother with bat, being shot by mother
A man is dead in Lawrence County a day after his mother reportedly shot him to bring an end to a family dispute. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington the incident happened in the Hatton Community in the 8000 block of County Road 236. WHNT, quoting the Lawrence County Coroner’s...
WAFF
Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor. Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked...
Shootout in Walmart parking lot damages vehicles in north Alabama; suspects ID’d, police say
A shootout erupted in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night in north Alabama as several vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said Wednesday. Athens police were called to the Walmart around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired in the parking lot, said Det. Sgt. Kelly Fussell. Investigators...
WAFF
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg by his mother on Wednesday. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office the man, Lucas Harville, allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat which led to his own mother shooting him in order to stop him.
WAFF
Florence woman turns 105 years old
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
Tuscumbia man accused of luring teen to run away from home
A Tuscumbia man was arrested after the Florence Police Department says he encouraged a teen to run away from her home.
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
