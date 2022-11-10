ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $1.2 million in Fiskdale

Ryan Harrington and Rachel Lukas acquired the property at 1 South Paradise Lane, Fiskdale, from Robert J Scoble and Kathleen Scoble on Oct. 31, 2022. The $1,249,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms and five bathrooms sits on a 33,106 square-foot lot.
STURBRIDGE, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WATCH: Shark Spotted on Camera Swimming in Massachusetts Lagoon

It's not exactly 'JAWS', but over this past Veterans Day weekend, a shark was spotted and caught on camera in a Massachusetts lagoon as it went for a swim near the shore. Perhaps it is no coincidence that 'JAWS' was filmed in Martha's Vineyard (despite taking place in a fictional town known as Amity Island in New York). But over the weekend, there happened to be shark seen swimming in a lagoon, also known as the Vineyard Haven Harbor waters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

These are the 5 Most Popular Holiday Side Dishes In Massachusetts, Ranked

In case you can’t find a turkey this year, there are plenty of wild turkeys roaming around and taking over my town (and yard daily) so DM me for details (I’M KIDDING!). Let’s talk side dishes. Campbells just released their “State of the Sides 2022.” Here are some highlights sprinkled in amongst the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES IN MASSACHUSETTS for this year. Is your fav #1? Read on…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?

Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Bay State Residents: MOOLAH MOOLAH MOOLAH Is On the Way!

Massachusetts residents: We have previously discussed the possibility of adding some extra money in your pocket courtesy of a recent surplus in funds available from Boston and the timing on this is perfect with a capital P! Here are some grim statistics as inflation continues to put a choke hold on those trying to make ends meet:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”

The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000

Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Knights of Columbus in Chicopee cancels Thanksgiving dinner

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee has canceled their big community Thanksgiving dinner for the third year in a row. The past two years, the cancelation was due to COVID-19, but this year, it’s for a different reason. “Without guaranteeing we could have the food,...
Pittsfield, MA
WUPE

WUPE

