Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Stunning Small Towns in Massachusetts Worth Visiting [Food, History, Culture]
Massachusetts is a gorgeous state. From historic cities to scenic views in nature, it's an ideal destination for a weekend getaway, especially during late fall season. One of the things I love most about this Northeastern gem is all the small towns that are making up the state - their food, local culture, and rich history.
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.2 million in Fiskdale
Ryan Harrington and Rachel Lukas acquired the property at 1 South Paradise Lane, Fiskdale, from Robert J Scoble and Kathleen Scoble on Oct. 31, 2022. The $1,249,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms and five bathrooms sits on a 33,106 square-foot lot.
Jae’s At the Hilton Announces Another New Restaurant in the Berkshires
If you have ever been to Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1032 South Street in Pittsfield, then you already know the type of quality establishment they have, as well as how fantastic their Award Winning Pan-Asian Cuisine is. And now, they have announced that they have another new location coming to the Berkshires.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
Does Massachusetts Make WalletHub’s List For Best Winter Destinations?
Alright, I'll ask you, Berkshire County residents(you do live here, after all), do you think Massachusetts is a good Winter Holiday destination? I think it would be. Lord knows there's plenty to do whether you want to dine, shop, or sleep. Or do all three!. Or perhaps you're the more...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
WATCH: Shark Spotted on Camera Swimming in Massachusetts Lagoon
It's not exactly 'JAWS', but over this past Veterans Day weekend, a shark was spotted and caught on camera in a Massachusetts lagoon as it went for a swim near the shore. Perhaps it is no coincidence that 'JAWS' was filmed in Martha's Vineyard (despite taking place in a fictional town known as Amity Island in New York). But over the weekend, there happened to be shark seen swimming in a lagoon, also known as the Vineyard Haven Harbor waters.
House of the Week: Wilbraham home has in-law apartment with private deck
For those planning to have family stay with them over the holiday season, an in-law apartment might be an added perk. A 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on the market in Wilbraham has a separate in-law apartment with its own private deck. The house is located at 11 Stonegate Circle and is on the market for $749,900. It is listed by Sue Lefebvre of ROVI Homes.
country1025.com
These are the 5 Most Popular Holiday Side Dishes In Massachusetts, Ranked
In case you can’t find a turkey this year, there are plenty of wild turkeys roaming around and taking over my town (and yard daily) so DM me for details (I’M KIDDING!). Let’s talk side dishes. Campbells just released their “State of the Sides 2022.” Here are some highlights sprinkled in amongst the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES IN MASSACHUSETTS for this year. Is your fav #1? Read on…
New Brewery in the Berkshires Gives Update On Progress and Opening
It's always exciting to see a new business make its way to the Berkshires. There is one that has made its way here, but is still in the process of getting some things lined up before it can officially open up. That new business happens to be the newest brewery to come to the Berkshires.
Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?
Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
Bay State Residents: MOOLAH MOOLAH MOOLAH Is On the Way!
Massachusetts residents: We have previously discussed the possibility of adding some extra money in your pocket courtesy of a recent surplus in funds available from Boston and the timing on this is perfect with a capital P! Here are some grim statistics as inflation continues to put a choke hold on those trying to make ends meet:
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Massachusetts Folks are Sure to Load Up on a Popular Food Item This Thanksgiving
As I have mentioned in the past, November is one of my favorite months. Is there anything more relaxing than Massachusetts in November? Don't get me wrong, I love the foliage that October offers in Massachusetts but I also enjoy the post-foliage look of November. Do you agree or am I just one of the weird ones?
nbcboston.com
Wintry Blast Arrives in New England This Week, Bringing Snow to Some Areas
The tide has definitely turned. This week features below-normal temperatures and an introduction to winter in some parts of New England. In fact, Sunday night, the far northern part of Maine was blanketed with several inches of snow from a departing storm system. Across southern New England, the day dawns...
westernmassnews.com
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee cancels Thanksgiving dinner
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee has canceled their big community Thanksgiving dinner for the third year in a row. The past two years, the cancelation was due to COVID-19, but this year, it’s for a different reason. “Without guaranteeing we could have the food,...
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0