Albion, Michigan Based Americana Group ‘The War and Treaty’ Delivers Knockout Rolling Stones Cover at 2022 CMA Awards

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and pedaling propaganda to its fanbase, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen. In it Bacon shares eyewitness accounts from multiple Michigan Stadium event and sideline workers who were so aghast at the way MSU players and coaches conducted themselves during last month's rivalry game that they felt compelled to reach out to Bacon unsolicited in an effort to let the world know how truly despicable Michigan State is.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 47 MINUTES AGO