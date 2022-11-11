ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Story of Nuclear Energy: The Proton-Electron Theory

Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: The Proton-Electron Theory. The Proton-Electron Theory. What about the...
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups

As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
Scientists Tested Einstein's Relativity on a Cosmic Scale, And Found Something Odd

Everything in the Universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn't seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
History of Climate Change Science

Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
Scientists Create Crystals That Generate Electricity From Heat

A synthetic sulfide mineral with thermoelectric properties. In the effort to efficiently convert heat into electricity, easily accessible materials from harmless raw materials open up new perspectives in the development of safe and inexpensive so-called thermoelectric materials. A synthetic copper mineral acquires a complex structure and microstructure through simple changes in its composition, thereby laying the foundation for the desired properties, according to a study published recently in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Research finds a negligible climatic impact from the recent methane leak from the Nord Stream pipelines

Researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, estimated the possible climatic impact of the leaked methane by adopting the energy-conservation framework of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Sixth Assessment Report. On September 26, 2022, Nord Stream 1 and 2, two subsea pipelines for transferring natural...
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery

As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
