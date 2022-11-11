Read full article on original website
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
The Story of Nuclear Energy: The Proton-Electron Theory
Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: The Proton-Electron Theory. The Proton-Electron Theory. What about the...
Gigantic, 70-Foot Nuclear Fusion Gun Could Change the World
For decades, scientists have used lasers and magnets to achieve nuclear fusion. One group is using sheer kinetic force.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Phys.org
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
globalspec.com
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators
Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Apartment Therapy
Scientists Are Creating Windows That Double As Energy-Generating Solar Panels
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): INTRODUCTION
Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. INTRODUCTION. A total eclipse of the sun. INTRODUCTION. In a way, nuclear energy has been serving...
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
Vox
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
The Next Web
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
sciencealert.com
Scientists Tested Einstein's Relativity on a Cosmic Scale, And Found Something Odd
Everything in the Universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn't seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
waste360.com
History of Climate Change Science
Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Create Crystals That Generate Electricity From Heat
A synthetic sulfide mineral with thermoelectric properties. In the effort to efficiently convert heat into electricity, easily accessible materials from harmless raw materials open up new perspectives in the development of safe and inexpensive so-called thermoelectric materials. A synthetic copper mineral acquires a complex structure and microstructure through simple changes in its composition, thereby laying the foundation for the desired properties, according to a study published recently in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
U.N. deploys satellite-based methane tracking system
It's a potent greenhouse gas that escapes quickly so monitoring and abatement is an essential step in averting a major climate crisis, the United Nations warned.
Researchers proposed a new theory to grow pure carbon nanotubes
The novel 'chiral-specific' carbon nanotube could be a holy grail in nanotechnology.
dailygalaxy.com
We are Trapped in Time: “Reality is Shaped By the Speed of Light” (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories from our amazing Universe include Predicting ‘Earth-like’ planets around red dwarf stars to What an advanced alien civilization can teach us about survival to Why Gravity is the biggest challenge to physicists, and much more. How reality is shaped by the speed of light--“You are...
Phys.org
Research finds a negligible climatic impact from the recent methane leak from the Nord Stream pipelines
Researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, estimated the possible climatic impact of the leaked methane by adopting the energy-conservation framework of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Sixth Assessment Report. On September 26, 2022, Nord Stream 1 and 2, two subsea pipelines for transferring natural...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery
As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
