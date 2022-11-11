Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/22, TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), and Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 12/2/22, Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/15/22, and Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/1/22. As a percentage of TRU's recent stock price of $64.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of TransUnion to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when TRU shares open for trading on 11/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for STNG to open 0.20% lower in price and for CSL to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

12 HOURS AGO