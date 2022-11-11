Read full article on original website
Marijuana Is Now Legal in 21 States. These Startups Want to Be the 'Amazon of Weed'
The legal marijuana industry in the U.S. could be wildly profitable, although startups face complex regulations.
Harvard Crimson
Belfer Center Fellow Discusses Nigerian Election Violence at HKS Seminar
The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs is located at the Harvard Kennedy School. By Karina G. Gonzalez-Espinoza. Belfer Center fellow Megan M. Turnbull, a comparative politics professor at the University of Georgia, discussed the conditions leading to election violence in Nigeria during a virtual seminar hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School on Thursday.
Newest federal regulator wants the little guy to be the focus of antitrust enforcement
From groceries to prescriptions to paychecks, the modern American business landscape makes it increasingly difficult for poorer Americans to get what they need to survive, Alvaro Bedoya, the newest member of the Federal Trade Commission, said in an interview late last month. The consequences have taken the form of food and pharmacy "deserts" and in a paucity of jobs that pay a living wage. "I want to focus on the folks at the bottom of the ladder and are trying to move up and not fall off," he said. The post Newest federal regulator wants the little guy to be the focus of antitrust enforcement appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
scitechdaily.com
Not What You Think – Researchers Bust Common Telemedicine Myths
A new study shows that telemedicine is effective and doesn’t reduce access to care. A first-of-its-kind study demonstrating telemedicine’s exceptional effectiveness comes to the conclusion that common telemedicine concerns don’t hold up to scrutiny. The study is one of two telemedicine studies recently published in NEJM Catalyst...
KevinMD.com
Investing today in early-career physicians’ unique needs fuels tomorrow’s health care leaders
My physician grandfather believed medicine was the noblest profession, a career that combined making an honest living with a meaningful difference. Inspired by his passion, I followed in his footsteps, believing I was on the path to a lucrative life of helping people in need. The reality has been bumpier...
ceoworld.biz
Veteran & CEO Profile: Dr. Darwin Hale’s Mission to Educate People to Make Empowered Healthcare Decisions
As an entrepreneur, decorated officer, and veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Dr. Darwin Hale’s mission goes far beyond the battlefield. His company, Advocate Health Advisors, is a national field marketing organization (FMO) in the Medicare market. The company’s mission is to help older Americans navigate the complex healthcare landscape and make informed decisions about Medicare coverage.
Opinion: Protect the value of American invention
Intellectual property protections encourage innovation by fostering competition and thorough research. Without protections, American invention will suffer.
Woonsocket Call
What science learned from COVID-19 and how big data can change medicine.
New York, New York, United States - 11-12-2022 (PR Distribution™) - The coronavirus pandemic that broke out in late 2019 and claimed over 6 million lives uncovered many problems in global healthcare, such as widespread unpreparedness of the infrastructure for mass infections, lack of hospitals and medical staff, etc. Instead of prevention and anticipation, officials, epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, and virologists were forced to act in the middle of an ongoing unfamiliar crisis.
psychologytoday.com
The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior
The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
TechCrunch
‘Self-therapy’ startups are blooming in the ‘moderate mental health’ space
Also in the CBT field there are chatbots like Woebot (raised $123.3 million) and fournals like Alan Mind that leverage CBT. In this “moderate mental health” problems space is also Bloom, a New York-based digital mental health “self-therapy” startup that claims it can help with mild to moderate mental health problems.
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 vaccine intention linked to trust in opinion of health experts, media literacy
An early pandemic survey found that respondents' intentions to receive COVID-19 vaccines were linked more to their media literacy and opinion of health experts than knowledge of the virus or previous vaccination behavior. In the study, published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, Washington State University researchers also found...
abovethelaw.com
Cannabis, A Potential Hazard In The Workplace
A recent federal investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), along with state-conducted studies, have put the cannabis industry on notice to protect workers from a previously unrecognized potential hazard that is unique to their workplace: cannabis-aggravated asthma attacks and new onset cannabis-occupational asthma.
