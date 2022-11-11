From groceries to prescriptions to paychecks, the modern American business landscape makes it increasingly difficult for poorer Americans to get what they need to survive, Alvaro Bedoya, the newest member of the Federal Trade Commission, said in an interview late last month. The consequences have taken the form of food and pharmacy "deserts" and in a paucity of jobs that pay a living wage. "I want to focus on the folks at the bottom of the ladder and are trying to move up and not fall off," he said. The post Newest federal regulator wants the little guy to be the focus of antitrust enforcement appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO