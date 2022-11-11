ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

Belfer Center Fellow Discusses Nigerian Election Violence at HKS Seminar

The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs is located at the Harvard Kennedy School. By Karina G. Gonzalez-Espinoza. Belfer Center fellow Megan M. Turnbull, a comparative politics professor at the University of Georgia, discussed the conditions leading to election violence in Nigeria during a virtual seminar hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School on Thursday.
Ohio Capital Journal

Newest federal regulator wants the little guy to be the focus of antitrust enforcement

From groceries to prescriptions to paychecks, the modern American business landscape makes it increasingly difficult for poorer Americans to get what they need to survive, Alvaro Bedoya, the newest member of the Federal Trade Commission, said in an interview late last month. The consequences have taken the form of food and pharmacy "deserts" and in a paucity of jobs that pay a living wage. "I want to focus on the folks at the bottom of the ladder and are trying to move up and not fall off," he said. The post Newest federal regulator wants the little guy to be the focus of antitrust enforcement appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MICHIGAN STATE
scitechdaily.com

Not What You Think – Researchers Bust Common Telemedicine Myths

A new study shows that telemedicine is effective and doesn’t reduce access to care. A first-of-its-kind study demonstrating telemedicine’s exceptional effectiveness comes to the conclusion that common telemedicine concerns don’t hold up to scrutiny. The study is one of two telemedicine studies recently published in NEJM Catalyst...
ceoworld.biz

Veteran & CEO Profile: Dr. Darwin Hale’s Mission to Educate People to Make Empowered Healthcare Decisions

As an entrepreneur, decorated officer, and veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Dr. Darwin Hale’s mission goes far beyond the battlefield. His company, Advocate Health Advisors, is a national field marketing organization (FMO) in the Medicare market. The company’s mission is to help older Americans navigate the complex healthcare landscape and make informed decisions about Medicare coverage.
VENICE, FL
Woonsocket Call

What science learned from COVID-19 and how big data can change medicine.

New York, New York, United States - 11-12-2022 (PR Distribution™) - The coronavirus pandemic that broke out in late 2019 and claimed over 6 million lives uncovered many problems in global healthcare, such as widespread unpreparedness of the infrastructure for mass infections, lack of hospitals and medical staff, etc. Instead of prevention and anticipation, officials, epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, and virologists were forced to act in the middle of an ongoing unfamiliar crisis.
KENTUCKY STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior

The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
TechCrunch

‘Self-therapy’ startups are blooming in the ‘moderate mental health’ space

Also in the CBT field there are chatbots like Woebot (raised $123.3 million) and fournals like Alan Mind that leverage CBT. In this “moderate mental health” problems space is also Bloom, a New York-based digital mental health “self-therapy” startup that claims it can help with mild to moderate mental health problems.
News-Medical.net

COVID-19 vaccine intention linked to trust in opinion of health experts, media literacy

An early pandemic survey found that respondents' intentions to receive COVID-19 vaccines were linked more to their media literacy and opinion of health experts than knowledge of the virus or previous vaccination behavior. In the study, published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, Washington State University researchers also found...
abovethelaw.com

Cannabis, A Potential Hazard In The Workplace

A recent federal investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), along with state-conducted studies, have put the cannabis industry on notice to protect workers from a previously unrecognized potential hazard that is unique to their workplace: cannabis-aggravated asthma attacks and new onset cannabis-occupational asthma.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy