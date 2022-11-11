ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
People

Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Paul Haggis Rape Trial: Leah Remini to Testify as Character Witness on Defense’s Behalf

A judge ruled at Paul Haggis’ rape lawsuit trial that the defense could call on Leah Remini — who, like Haggis, is a former Scientologist — to testify as a character witness. Before the trial started in Oct., it was reported that the actress and perhaps the Church’s most high-profile critic could be a potential witness for the defense. On Friday, the judge sided with the Haggis’ lawyers in allowing Remini to testify — over Zoom — in the trial’s coming days. Remini’s testimony would attempt to lend credence to Haggis’ claims that the rape lawsuit against him was perhaps orchestrated...
The Independent

Casey Anthony: ‘America’s most hated mom’ breaks silence on daughter’s death in interview for new docuseries

Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murdering her child and dubbed as the “most hated mom in America” by media has given her first on-camera interview.In 2011, Ms Anthony was charged with her daughter’s murder but subsequently found not guilty in a case that dominated cable news headlines and captured the imagination of the country.Her two-year-old daughter Caylee was last seen in July 2008 and was reported missing by her family. In December that year, the child’s skeletal remains were discovered in a blanket inside a rubbish bag close to the family home.Ms Anthony has appeared in an official...

