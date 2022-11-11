Read full article on original website
Related
Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology
A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
Paul Haggis Rape Trial: Leah Remini to Testify as Character Witness on Defense’s Behalf
A judge ruled at Paul Haggis’ rape lawsuit trial that the defense could call on Leah Remini — who, like Haggis, is a former Scientologist — to testify as a character witness. Before the trial started in Oct., it was reported that the actress and perhaps the Church’s most high-profile critic could be a potential witness for the defense. On Friday, the judge sided with the Haggis’ lawyers in allowing Remini to testify — over Zoom — in the trial’s coming days. Remini’s testimony would attempt to lend credence to Haggis’ claims that the rape lawsuit against him was perhaps orchestrated...
Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence in New Docuseries ‘Where the Truth Lies’ — Watch the Teaser
Casey Anthony is speaking out in a new three-part docuseries called “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.”. Anthony made national news in 2008 when she was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The case went to trial in 2011, and Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder.
TV producer Eric Weinberg has $5-million bail revoked after judge labels him danger to society
Eric Weinberg, a former co-executive producer of the TV show "Scrubs," was led away Tuesday in handcuffs after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts, including rape and sexual battery.
Casey Anthony: ‘America’s most hated mom’ breaks silence on daughter’s death in interview for new docuseries
Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murdering her child and dubbed as the “most hated mom in America” by media has given her first on-camera interview.In 2011, Ms Anthony was charged with her daughter’s murder but subsequently found not guilty in a case that dominated cable news headlines and captured the imagination of the country.Her two-year-old daughter Caylee was last seen in July 2008 and was reported missing by her family. In December that year, the child’s skeletal remains were discovered in a blanket inside a rubbish bag close to the family home.Ms Anthony has appeared in an official...
Comments / 0