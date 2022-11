Hempstead, NY - Aaron Estrada scored 33 points to lead three Hofstra players in double-figures as the Pride improved to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2017-18 with an 85-80 victory over George Washington Monday night at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The Pride withstood a George Washington rally and was able to pull away late in the game to earn the victory.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO