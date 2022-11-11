ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi government wants to be ‘held to account’ for climate action, says global energy CEO

By Independent TV
 4 days ago

One of the world’s leading energy futures experts has said the Saudi Green Initiative wants to be ‘held to account’ at SGI 2022, held this year in Sharm El-Sheikh.

CEO of World Energy Council Angela Wilkinson spoke to The Independent about the initiative, “I’ve heard about nine levers of action, which are huge, and you can see the Kingdom with a big-mover advantage.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is continuing its commitment to become a world leader in sustainability and green technology, with much of those initiatives showcased at SGI 2022.

