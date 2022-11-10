Read full article on original website
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.2 million in Fiskdale
Ryan Harrington and Rachel Lukas acquired the property at 1 South Paradise Lane, Fiskdale, from Robert J Scoble and Kathleen Scoble on Oct. 31, 2022. The $1,249,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms and five bathrooms sits on a 33,106 square-foot lot.
Jae’s At the Hilton Announces Another New Restaurant in the Berkshires
If you have ever been to Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1032 South Street in Pittsfield, then you already know the type of quality establishment they have, as well as how fantastic their Award Winning Pan-Asian Cuisine is. And now, they have announced that they have another new location coming to the Berkshires.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
Does Massachusetts Make WalletHub’s List For Best Winter Destinations?
Alright, I'll ask you, Berkshire County residents(you do live here, after all), do you think Massachusetts is a good Winter Holiday destination? I think it would be. Lord knows there's plenty to do whether you want to dine, shop, or sleep. Or do all three!. Or perhaps you're the more...
Hancock Shaker Village plans ‘holiday nights’ event
Back for its second year this December, "Hancock Holiday Nights" will look to bring holiday cheer to the historic Hancock Shaker Village.
Hannoush Jewelers to open store in Chicopee for 1st time since Fairfield Mall was torn down
CHICOPEE — The Hannoush family opened its first jewelry store more than 40 years ago on Memorial Drive and slowly expanded to own 50 more across New England, the Midwest and south to Florida. Now the company is returning to its roots. The family has purchased the former Midas...
Crossgates extends hours for holiday season
According to a Monday morning press release, the shopping center will extend its hours starting on Black Friday, November 25, to "make this holiday season magical and memorable for everyone."
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
This Vermont ski resort is great for people who don’t like to ski, according to The Points Guy
The resort has plenty of activities off the slopes. When your ski trip includes nonskiers, you need a resort that entertains folks both on and off the slopes, and a Vermont spot is one of the best, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of...
WATCH: Shark Spotted on Camera Swimming in Massachusetts Lagoon
It's not exactly 'JAWS', but over this past Veterans Day weekend, a shark was spotted and caught on camera in a Massachusetts lagoon as it went for a swim near the shore. Perhaps it is no coincidence that 'JAWS' was filmed in Martha's Vineyard (despite taking place in a fictional town known as Amity Island in New York). But over the weekend, there happened to be shark seen swimming in a lagoon, also known as the Vineyard Haven Harbor waters.
House of the Week: Wilbraham home has in-law apartment with private deck
For those planning to have family stay with them over the holiday season, an in-law apartment might be an added perk. A 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on the market in Wilbraham has a separate in-law apartment with its own private deck. The house is located at 11 Stonegate Circle and is on the market for $749,900. It is listed by Sue Lefebvre of ROVI Homes.
NHPR
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact
A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
Police asking residents to keep distance from bear cub spotted in Sunderland
Police are asking residents to keep their distance after numerous reports of a cub spotted in Sunderland.
Is It Illegal to Turn Right at This Intersection in Massachusetts?
Let's face it, we drive and commute to work almost every single day. Pretty common in the Berkshires since other means of transportation can be limited or a bit pricey. Sometimes we all forget that driving is a privilege that we earn in our younger years of learning how to drive.
New Brewery in the Berkshires Gives Update On Progress and Opening
It's always exciting to see a new business make its way to the Berkshires. There is one that has made its way here, but is still in the process of getting some things lined up before it can officially open up. That new business happens to be the newest brewery to come to the Berkshires.
4 Picture Perfect Places the Kardashians Have Visited in Massachusetts
Find the perfect place to snap a picture by visiting where in Massachusetts Kardashians have been!(Photo by cottonbro studio) (MASSACHUSETTS) Looking for a Kardashians-worthy backdrop for your own family holiday card this year? Perhaps you're looking for a new place to take your next IG photo? Here are four places around Massachusetts that members of the Kardashian clan have visited, from a fun family farm to a romantic restaurant perfect for two!
