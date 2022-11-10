ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

theplaylist.net

Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”

Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
TheDailyBeast

Elvis Mitchell Thrillingly Explores the Golden Age of Black Cinema in ‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’

I wasn’t expecting any other moviegoing experience this year to top my rambunctious screening of Don’t Worry Darling on opening day. Then I saw the premiere of Is That Black Enough for You?!?, a new Netflix documentary analyzing the legacy of 1970s Black cinema, at last month’s New York Film Festival. Based on the crowd’s sporadic cheers and applause–as well as one man on my left who was literally on the edge of his seat—you’d think we were watching a sporting event and not a 135-minute nonfiction film about Hollywood racism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Nabs Rights to Bangles Singer Susanna Hoff’s Debut Novel ‘This Bird Has Flown’

Universal Pictures has acquired the movie adaptation rights to Susanna Hoff’s romantic debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, with Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea on board to produce. Hoff, who co-founded The Bangles and is married to Hollywood director Jay Roach, penned the novel about a washed-up pop singer who falls in love with a handsome British literature professor. Chasin and Papandrea will team up to produce the film adaptation under their 3Dot Productions and Made Up Stories banners.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney on What Early Success of 'Ticket to Paradise' Means for Romantic Comedies: "Universal Did a Very Brave Thing"'Freaky' Director...
Deadline

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Opens At Four Theaters In Rare Platform Release For Father Of The Modern Blockbuster – Specialty Preview

Universal Pictures is giving Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans a platform release starting with four locations in NYC (Lincoln Square, Union Square) and LA (The Grove, Century City) with a robust media campaign aimed at cinephiles, but also capitalizing on the broad appeal of a Spielberg production, testament to unusual pedigree of the semiautobiographical film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vox

Hollywood’s Black film problem, explained by Elvis Mitchell

Over the past few years, movies like Black Panther and Get Out have raked in both accolades and box office returns, and the Oscar nominations hit new diversity records. To the casual observer, it may seem like Hollywood has made massive strides in moving from being overwhelmingly dominated by white actors, directors, and writers and toward a more inclusive environment. But from the standpoint of history, it’s startling how little has changed — and what that tells us about the industry.
Business Insider

'Terrifier 2' is a new horror movie so outrageous it reportedly made viewers faint — here's how to watch the indie slasher at home

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Horror fans can now stream "Terrifier 2" in all its bloody glory from the comfort of their living rooms. The gory slasher sequel received a lot buzz when it hit theaters in October, and it's now available via the Screambox streaming service. You can also rent or buy it via digital retailers like Amazon.
techaiapp.com

Gift Guide For Your Film Obsessed Friends

While directors debate the merits and pitfalls of superhero movies in the press, real film heads know that cinema is alive and well — you just have to know where to look. Below, find 12 gifts for creating the perfect movie night, whether it’s with your friend that loves a 100-part tweet thread on film theory, or a more casual fan.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
People

Netflix's Our Universe Explores How Animals Have Shaped the World — with Morgan Freeman's Help

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Our Universe, six-part series featuring stories "from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle" which will premiere on Netflix Tuesday, Nov. 22 Narrated by Morgan Freeman, a six-part show exploring the connections between all living things from the farthest star down to the tiniest cell in a blade of grass is coming to Netflix.  PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Our Universe — a documentary series from streaming giant Netflix, produced by BBC Studios. The show promises to take...
Deadline

Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...

