Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Meditation just as effective as antidepressant drug at treating anxiety: study
Millions of Americans suffer from anxiety disorders. But access barriers and side effects prevent some from receiving effective treatment. For many, common antidepressant medications are ineffective. An eight-week mindfulness meditation program is as effective as the common antidepressant escitalopram (Lexapro) at treating anxiety disorders among adults, according to new results...
Mindfulness exercises could be just as effective as anxiety drugs
BOSTON – A new study finds mindfulness could be just as effective as drugs at treating anxiety.In a randomized clinical trial, researchers at Georgetown University assigned 276 people with anxiety to receive either a guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program or a popular antidepressant, escitalopram.Both groups experienced about a 30% drop in the severity of their anxiety symptoms.Mindfulness techniques do require an investment of time to reap the mental health benefits, but drugs used to treat anxiety disorders can have unwanted side effects and some people do not respond well to them.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
Meditation works as well as Lexapro to curb anxiety: study
Results of a clinical trial published Wednesday in the JAMA Psychiatry journal found that mindfulness-based stress reduction mediation had comparable effectiveness compared with common anxiety medication Lexapro. Overall, 276 adults with anxiety disorders participated in the trial. They went through either an eight-week treatment meditation or 10 to 20 mg...
Medical News Today
Acupuncture for anxiety: Does it help?
Acupuncture’s supporters claim that placing needles in certain points on the body can stimulate the central nervous system, reducing anxiety. While some studies on this technique show positive results, the evidence is limited. have found that acupuncture can help with anxiety in specific situations, such as anxiety about visiting...
An EMDR therapist who has treated trauma for 18 years shares her 11 most important pieces of advice
EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Therapy) is one of the leading treatments for PTSD and trauma. The 8-prong treatment plan involves identifying and working through distressing memories. The treatment can be difficult, but the results can be highly effective. Marisol Solarte-Erlacher is a licensed psychotherapist and consultant who has worked with...
MedicalXpress
Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
2minutemedicine.com
Multiple psychotherapy interventions effective in borderline personality disorder
1. In this study, statistically significant effects were observed for dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and mentalization based treatment (MBT). 2. When added as adjunctive treatments, DBT skills and training (DBT-ST) groups demonstrated beneficial effects on BPD severity and psychosocial functioning. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) To date, psychotherapy is recommended...
SSRIs: The Complete Guide
For thousands of individuals, living with depression or depressive symptoms is a part of daily life. Johns Hopkins Medicine states that each year, up to 26% of American adults experience a diagnosable mental health condition, with 9.5% of American adults experiencing a depressive illness. Depression symptoms can become so severe that they can cause major disruptions in personal and professional life activities. However, for those living with depression and depressive symptoms, there is hope for relief and emotional balance. WebMD explains that 80-90% of individuals who receive treatment for their depression and depressive symptoms will experience relief.
