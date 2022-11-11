Read full article on original website
Joe Biden will seek to establish US-China red lines in Xi Jinping talks
US president expected to urge Beijing to do more to curb North Korea and raise carbon reduction targets
Joe Biden Kicks Off ASEAN Summit by Getting Host Country Wrong
The president appeared to confuse Columbia with Cambodia at the ASEAN summit.
You say Cambodia, Biden says Colombia
Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN gained a surprise new member from the other side of the world Saturday -- at least for an instant, courtesy of a verbal slip by US President Joe Biden. "I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia's leadership as ASEAN chair," Biden said as he opened talks with regional leaders in Phnom Penh chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Biden Promises Competition With China, Not Conflict as First Summit Ends in Asia
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told Asian leaders on Sunday that U.S. communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, as the first of three summits of world leaders this week ended, with tense talks almost certain in the days ahead. Biden during an address to...
Ukraine boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Ukraine signed a peace accord Thursday with Southeast Asian nations, a largely symbolic act that comes as Kyiv seeks to shore up international support in isolating Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba signed the “Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia” as the...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
Ukraine's foreign minister urged Southeast Asian countries to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal. The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. Ukraine is joining the Association of Southeast...
Remarks by President Biden at the Annual U.S.-ASEAN Summit
THE PRESIDENT: It’s wonderful that we gather with all of you again. This is my third U.S.-ASEAN Summit of my presidency. And I was honored to host the White Hou- — at the White House in May. And now that we’re back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we’ve already made.
Biden calls for building a 'free and open' Indo Pacific at ASEAN summit
Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who hailed the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling "the biggest issues of our time". In his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Biden said...
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
Biden to meet China's Xi for Taiwan, Russia talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, a face-to-face meeting that comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations, the White House announced Thursday. It will be the first in-person meeting...
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we’re going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence. Citing the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits he’s participated in as president, Biden said the 10-country bloc is “at the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy” and promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous,...
Pakistan’s Imran Khan U-turns on US conspiracy theory: ‘As far as I’m concerned it is over’
Imran Khan on Sunday said that he no longer “blamed” the US for his ouster from power, after months of propogating the theory that a foreign conspiracy led to his being removed as prime minister.Mr Khan lost a vote of no confidence in Pakistan’s parliament in April this year, and has since claimed that the process was the result of a conspiracy between Shehbaz Sharif, the current prime minister, and the United States.Asked about the conspiracy theory in an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Khan said that “as far as I’m concerned it is over, it’s behind me”.“Our...
Lavrov 'in good health' after hospital checks on G20 summit eve
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in good health after two health checks at a hospital in Bali, an Indonesian health ministry official said Monday, as Moscow denied the top diplomat had been hospitalised. "He (Lavrov) is in good health, he came to the hospital yesterday after he arrived in Bali, only to get his health checked," said health ministry official Sunarto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting Monday since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to "manage" differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.
UN Secretary-General: World has failed strife-torn Myanmar
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that the world had failed Myanmar, and expressed hope the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would be able to pressure the member state to comply with its plan for peace over the next year.ASEAN leaders at the group's ongoing summit in Phnom Penh agreed on a plan Friday that largely puts the onus on Indonesia when it takes over the group's rotating chair in 2023 to develop measurable indicators and a timeline for Myanmar to implement the so-called five-point consensus for peace.Indonesia has been one of the ASEAN countries most outspoken about...
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
Biden Says U.S. Pact With ASEAN Will Tackle 'Biggest Issues of Our Time'
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the United States and the ASEAN bloc will help to tackle "the biggest issues of our time". Biden in remarks at a summit of the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
