Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’
Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
Borrowers are no longer able to apply for federal student loan forgiveness after a federal judge ruled against the program Thursday.
Amy Coney Barrett Rejects Second Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The decision doesn’t change the appeals court ruling to temporarily block the program, but does keep the increasingly partisan Supreme Court removed from the legal battle. Barrett first rejected a challenge to the program Oct. 20, just a day before the ruling was blocked by an appeals court. Biden announced the program in August, forgiving up to $20,000 in debt from student loan borrowers. Although the program is on hold, the Biden administration continues to encourage those eligible to apply for forgiveness.
Federal judge strikes down Biden student debt relief program
District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, ruled that the program, which would have provided borrowers with up to $20,000 in student loan relief, was “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.”
What To Know Now That Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Has Been Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge surprised many by striking down the student debt relief program late on Thursday. Here’s why he did that and what might happen next to revive it.
Read judge's ruling to block Biden's student loan-forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH(AP) —A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Biden's student loan debt relief website shut down
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has discontinued accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked the plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by Kansas and five other states challenging it.
Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says
A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted
WASHINGTON — Late Thursday a federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, ruling that the program is unlawful, in a blow to 16 million student debt borrowers already approved for relief. The U.S. Department of Education now is no longer accepting applications...
Biden's student loan handout struck down by federal judge in Texas
A federal judge in Texas struck down President Biden's student loan handout in a Thursday night ruling. Biden's plan, which aims to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients in college and up to $10,000 for others who borrowed using federal student loans. "Whether the...
In latest challenge to student loan forgiveness program, a Texas judge blocks Biden’s policy
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge in North Texas ruled on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is “unlawful,” the latest challenge to the policy that has seen several attacks from conservative groups.
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Oct. 21 temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower. The forgiveness will remain frozen until the court reviews an appeal from six states suing the administration. The states allege the executive branch does not have the power to forgive student loans without the approval of Congress.
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.
BuzzFeed News wants to know how you’re planning around all this uncertainty with federal student loans.
