Fox News

Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’

Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
TheDailyBeast

Amy Coney Barrett Rejects Second Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The decision doesn’t change the appeals court ruling to temporarily block the program, but does keep the increasingly partisan Supreme Court removed from the legal battle. Barrett first rejected a challenge to the program Oct. 20, just a day before the ruling was blocked by an appeals court. Biden announced the program in August, forgiving up to $20,000 in debt from student loan borrowers. Although the program is on hold, the Biden administration continues to encourage those eligible to apply for forgiveness.
Hays Post

Read judge's ruling to block Biden's student loan-forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH(AP) —A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Hays Post

Biden's student loan debt relief website shut down

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has discontinued accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked the plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by Kansas and five other states challenging it.
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says

A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
Ballotpedia News

Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Oct. 21 temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower. The forgiveness will remain frozen until the court reviews an appeal from six states suing the administration. The states allege the executive branch does not have the power to forgive student loans without the approval of Congress.
