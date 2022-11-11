Today is the 106th birthday of Walter Cronkite. For nearly 50 years, he was considered the most trusted man in America. The country tuned into hear his reporting of the daily news for over 20 years and spend the next 20 years of his “retirement” on documentary and news focused projects that added clarity and truth to the American narrative. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO