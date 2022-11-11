ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

TheDailyBeast

Oprah Turns on Dr. Oz, the Grifter She Created

Oprah Winfrey helped create “Dr. Oz”—the TV character played by Mehmet Oz, who is now running as the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania—but she’s no longer interested in promoting his brand.The superstar talk show host and media mogul gave a last minute endorsement to Oz’s opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, after a year of sitting on the sidelines and not weighing in on her longtime business associate’s campaign.To be sure, Oprah’s always been quite open about the fact that she’s a Democrat—and her early endorsement of fellow Chicagoan Barack Obama was a huge factor in building the campaign...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
waldina.com

Happy 106th Birthday Walter Cronkite

Today is the 106th birthday of Walter Cronkite. For nearly 50 years, he was considered the most trusted man in America. The country tuned into hear his reporting of the daily news for over 20 years and spend the next 20 years of his “retirement” on documentary and news focused projects that added clarity and truth to the American narrative. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
MISSOURI STATE

