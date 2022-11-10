NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - Irena Muradyan and Rozalina Youseva went undefeated during the tournament to lead the Spartans to a final day sweep for the first time in program history at the Cal State Northridge Women's Tennis Fall Invitational in Northridge, Calif. on Sunday. The Spartans swept the six individual matches...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO