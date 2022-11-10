Read full article on original website
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Stays on the Road at Utah State Saturday Night on FS1
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (6-3, 4-2 Mountain West) stays on the road at Utah State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West) on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. (PT) on FS1 and KTRB 860 AM. 2022 Tickets | 2022 Schedule. The Spartans have won five out of their last...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans battle against CSUF In Home Opener
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sabrina Ma led the way for San Josè State (0-2, 0-0 Mountain West) with points on three three-pointers as Spartans fell to Cal State Fullerton (1-1, 0-0 Big West) 71-63 Sunday afternoon in their home opener. Guard Jada Holland followed up with 15 points...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Sweep Last Day of CSUN Women's Tennis Fall Invitational
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - Irena Muradyan and Rozalina Youseva went undefeated during the tournament to lead the Spartans to a final day sweep for the first time in program history at the Cal State Northridge Women's Tennis Fall Invitational in Northridge, Calif. on Sunday. The Spartans swept the six individual matches...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Face California Baptist in WAC Championship Match
Match Information: San José State (10-5-3, 5-2-2 WAC) vs. California Baptist (10-6-3, 4-3-2 WAC) When Sunday, Nov. 13 | 1 p.m. Where CBU Soccer Stadium, Riverside, Calif. TV | Statistics ESPN+ (US) | WAC International (International) | Live Stats. Social Media. Twitter: @SanJoseStateMS. Instagram: @sjsumsoc. YouTube: San Jose State...
San Jose State University Spartans
Five Spartans With Double-Figure Kills in Win At Boise State Saturday
BOISE, Idaho—For the first time this season, five Spartans recorded double-digit kills in a match, led by Amethyst Harper with 15, as the San José State volleyball team won 3-1 at Boise State Saturday afternoon in a Mountain West match inside Bronco Gym. Harper recorded her seventh double-double...
San Jose State University Spartans
Cordeiro Throws for Three Touchdowns in Spartans Loss to San Diego State
BOX SCORE (PDF) | BRENNAN POSTGAME | CORDEIRO POSTGAME | HARMON POSTGAME | HIGHLIGHTS. - Chevan Cordeiro threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown to lead San José State (6-3, 4-2 Mountain West) in a 43-27 loss to San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) on Saturday night.
