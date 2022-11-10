Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Getting Rid Of Jeff Hardy In The Future May Be Worth It Business-Wise
Jeff Hardy leaving AEW over his recent DUI arrest would be in everybody’s best interest, according to Jim Cornette. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI in a decade, and has been suspended from AEW programming. The three-time former WWE World Champion has pleaded not...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Issues Statement On His NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Win
At Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match. Following the show, the former Brodus Clay took to Twitter to issue a statement on his win, the sacrifices he’s made,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle & Mick Foley Film Episode Of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Together
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he’s been filming alongside Mick Foley for an upcoming episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. He wrote,. “I’m with the great Mick Foley shooting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures today. Got the little cowboy hat...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters
Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/14/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Riho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura. *ROH Pure Champion Daniel...
ewrestlingnews.com
Enzo Amore Opens Up About Crashing WWE Survivor Series 2018
You may recall that Real1 (formerly Enzo Amore) infamously crashed WWE Survivor Series 2018 and appeared in the audience. Real1 was released from the company a year earlier after being accused of sexual assault, though the charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence. During a recent appearance on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch The Latest Edition Of Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling Videos
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” below. This week’s episode features The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny:. You can check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling below:. You can keep up with all...
ewrestlingnews.com
Samantha Irvin Responds To Criticism Over The Way She Introduces Gunther
WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin has responded to several fans questioning the way she introduces Gunther. When a Twitter user asked Irvin whether she was trying to act “Austrian” with her pronunciation of the Intercontinental Champion, she clapped back by saying she’s been trying to change things up a bit. She wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
QT Marshall Pokes Fun At Danhausen, News On Adam Cole & Orange Cassidy
AEW wrestler QT Marshall appeared on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps. Following the show, Marshall took to Twitter to poke fun at the Very Evil, Very Nice one:. ShopAEW.com is selling a limited number of special Orange Cassidy...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Has Some Advice For MJF: You Gotta’ Come To Me For Spray Tan Tips
Matt Cardona was a recent guest on the “Inside the Ropes” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics, including his thoughts on MJF and the advice he has for him going forward. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his opinion of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On How To Stream AEW Full Gear On Bleacher Report
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release to announce how fans can stream the show:. “AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Admits He Was ‘Freaked Out’ During Health Scare Last Year
Late last year, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho was hospitalized in the UK after a health scare. At the time, Jericho was in the country touring with his band Fozzy and a “non COVID-related, treatable health issue” sent him to the hospital. It was later revealed that he was dealing with pulmonary embolism.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lio Rush Opens Up On His WWE Release
Lio Rush has achieved a lot over his eight years of being a pro wrestler. Before moving to WWE NXT, where he later won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, “The Man of the Hour” was used on WWE’s main roster as Bobby Lashley’s spokesman. There were rumors...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kazuchika Okada To Voice Character For Black Adam Japanese Dub
Kazuchika Okada will be flexing his vocal skills for the Japanese dub of Black Adam. Black Adam, the latest blockbuster from DC Comics, stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the titular role and has been a project of the Brahma Bull for over a decade. In a public...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Suggests Chyna Sabotaged His Match With Triple H
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has claimed that the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer may have sabotaged a high-profile match he had with Triple H. Jericho debuted in the WWF in 1999 and his first major feud was with Chyna, and he would go to war with “The Game” the following year.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage To See Time Change Following Thanksgiving?, Matt Hardy/AEW
It appears that AEW Rampage will be airing in a much earlier timeslot on “Black Friday,” which is the day after Thanksgiving. The current schedule on the official website of TNT lists Rampage as airing at 4:00 PM ET on November 25th. Of course, the show normally airs at 10:00 PM EST.
ewrestlingnews.com
Migos Rapper Quavo Mentions WWE Aspirations While Paying Tribute To Takeoff
Migos rapper Quavo took to Instagram to pay tribute to Takeoff, his fellow group member who was shot and killed back on November 1. In his post, which you can see below, Quavo mentioned that the two men shared a love for professional wrestling and wanted to become tag team partners in WWE at one point. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Anderson Comments On Being Double-Booked By NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of WWE’s “After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, WWE Superstar Karl Anderson commented on some recent scheduling conflicts which resulted in his NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship title defense being postponed. As we’ve previously reported here on eWn, the O.C. member was double...
Comments / 0