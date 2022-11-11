Read full article on original website
Red Cross giving away pumpkin pies at blood drive in Peru
PERU – At a crucial time for hospital patients in need of blood and blood products, the American Red Cross is encouraging the Peru community to donate on Friday, November 25th. A blood drive will take place at the Peru American Red Cross chapter building, 1530 4th Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Exercise of LaSalle Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for Tuesday
OTTAWA – An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the LaSalle Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, LaSalle County, Grundy County, and others will participate in the event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the performance of the participating units of government. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday at the LaSalle County Emergency Operation Center. Nuclear energy produces about 20 percent of the nation’s electricity and about half of the electricity in Illinois.
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
Streator student awarded art prize from Illinois American Water
STREATOR – A young artist from Streator was awarded a prize in the Illinois American Water’s annual “Water Keeps Life Flowing” contest. The art contest is held yearly to promote the importance of reliable, safe water service. Students between 3rd and 5th grade submitted a drawing and sentence about what water service means to them. Illinois American Water chose 26 winners who earned their classrooms a $100 donation. Payton D., a 5th grader at Northlawn Junior High was one of those honored with their art titled “Everything needs water”.
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations
PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
