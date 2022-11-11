Read full article on original website
Celtics' Marcus Smart Hilariously Destroys Payton Pritchard On Twitter
The Boston Celtics are firing on all cylinders right now. The Boston offense is clicking, the defense is starting to find its form, and the players are thriving on social media. Boston was off Thursday night but that didn't stop point guard Marcus Smart from taking a light-hearted jab ...
Scott Wedman Said He Saw Larry Bird’s True Competitive Nature When They Both Ran a Charity 10K Race
Scott Wedman saw Larry Bird's true competitiveness during a Boston road race. The post Scott Wedman Said He Saw Larry Bird’s True Competitive Nature When They Both Ran a Charity 10K Race appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Larry Bird Once Trash-Talked Brian Shaw and His Basketball-Playing Past
Larry Bird knew a thing or two about talking trash, and even his teammates occasionally felt his wrath. Just ask Brian Shaw. The post Larry Bird Once Trash-Talked Brian Shaw and His Basketball-Playing Past appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
When Bill Walton Was Traded to the Boston Celtics, He Immediately Took a Detour on the Way to the Garden
Bill Walton earned Sixth Man of the Year honors in his first season with the Boston Celtics. The post When Bill Walton Was Traded to the Boston Celtics, He Immediately Took a Detour on the Way to the Garden appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent
The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
‘I’m just adjusting’: For Jaylen Brown, how has Joe Mazzulla’s system been different so far?
"Sometimes it feels better to just get in a rhythm when the ball comes to you." After dropping 30 efficient points in the Celtics‘ 128-112 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday, Jaylen Brown was asked about his playmaking. Playmaking has been a primary topic of conversation around Brown, particularly...
Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown cracks the top three of his draft class in 2022-23 Global Rating
NBA analyst of our sister site HoopsHype Alberto De Roa put together a new metric he dubbed “Global Rating” that, as he puts it “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court” which also factors in the number of contests a given player has been unavailable for in a specific season (for a more detailed breakdown, check this out).
FTX's sudden collapse will have big effects on sports
Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and Shohei Ohtani all made partnerships with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. But now those partnerships — and FTX — are gone. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, after spending the last few years aggressively recruiting athletes and celebrities, and sponsoring arenas. Curry took an equity stake in FTX in exchange for becoming a "global ambassador," which involved dressing up as a mime in an embarrassing commercial.
Analyzing Boston’s first base situation
Following an unexpected 2021 run that nearly culminated in a World Series berth, the Red Sox found themselves watching this year’s playoffs at home after finishing at the bottom of the AL East. One key area of criticism for the team was their production at first base. With four...
