ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent

The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown cracks the top three of his draft class in 2022-23 Global Rating

NBA analyst of our sister site HoopsHype Alberto De Roa put together a new metric he dubbed “Global Rating” that, as he puts it “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court” which also factors in the number of contests a given player has been unavailable for in a specific season (for a more detailed breakdown, check this out).
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

FTX's sudden collapse will have big effects on sports

Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and Shohei Ohtani all made partnerships with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. But now those partnerships — and FTX — are gone. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, after spending the last few years aggressively recruiting athletes and celebrities, and sponsoring arenas. Curry took an equity stake in FTX in exchange for becoming a "global ambassador," which involved dressing up as a mime in an embarrassing commercial.
MLB Trade Rumors

Analyzing Boston’s first base situation

Following an unexpected 2021 run that nearly culminated in a World Series berth, the Red Sox found themselves watching this year’s playoffs at home after finishing at the bottom of the AL East. One key area of criticism for the team was their production at first base. With four...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy