Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams might have launched its most annoying feature yet
Making yourself heard on Microsoft Teams could be about to get a lot easier (and a lot louder) thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a new feature that will allow chat participants to mention everyone in a group all at once.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Experienced Windows users should have a good idea of the built-in performance and maintenance tools available to them. This selection of tools is quite spread out, with some found in Settings and others slightly more hidden.
Samsung adds this popular Pixel feature to Galaxy phones
Samsung's Good Lock app just added a bunch of new features to Samsung's version of Android 13, One UI 5, and one of them will be very familiar to Pixel users.
datafloq.com
Digital Threats and Countermeasures: How Close are We to a Cyberwar?
Public infrastructure, transport, communication, business, government, finance, and healthcare depend on the synergy and stable functioning of IT environments at all levels. A single disruption in a link of IT processes may cause the entire system to fail, resulting in service unavailability. The downtime of banks and public institutions, for...
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
datafloq.com
English for Developing a Business
Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. This course will help you learn English vocabulary related to topics of business leadership and organization. The lessons on business communication and working globally present you with some phrases and skills for interacting in business environments. This is important for your business success in English.
Quectel Announces Extended Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Module Portfolio to Address Smart Home and Commercial Applications
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces its expanded Wi-Fi module portfolio with the launch of the FC6xE series of Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, based on Qualcomm’s QCA206x Wi-Fi 6E chip. Designed to deliver faster, more secure, and more robust Wi-Fi experiences than ever before, the FC6xE also features Bluetooth audio functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005138/en/ Quectel announces extended Wi-Fi 6/6E module portfolio to address home and commercial environments (Photo: Business Wire)
datafloq.com
Network Analysis for Marketing Analytics
Join NowName: Network Analysis for Marketing Analytics. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Network analysis is a long-standing methodology used to understand the relationships between words and actors in the broader networks in which they exist. This course covers network analysis as it pertains to marketing data, specifically text datasets and social networks. Learners walk through a conceptual overview of network analysis and dive into real-world datasets through instructor-led tutorials in Python. The course concludes with a major project. This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder's Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform.
TechRadar
Future Windows 11 update will let you stream Android audio to your PC
Microsoft is working on an update to its Phone Link app that will allow your Android phone to stream audio directly to Windows 11. As an aside, it also looks as though Microsoft has given the app another rename, from Phone Link to Link to Windows, as seen on the Google Play Store (opens in new tab).
coinjournal.net
VRJAM and Polygon partner to build VR-based arena in the Metaverse
London, United Kingdom, 14th November, 2022, Chainwire. Award-winning, live metaverse entertainment platform VRJAM has announced their partnership with Polygon, the Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol supporting Web3 technology for millions of users, to create “Planet Polygon” alongside VRJAM’s Open Beta platform launch from November 2nd. The metaverse-based virtual project is being launched in conjunction with VRJAM’s native cryptocurrency, VRJAM Coin, which will officially launch November 30th.
How to use Personalization Hub to customize your Chromebook
Whether it's your smartphone, tablet, or computer, being able to customize how the interface looks goes a long way to make your new yours. This is something that was missing from ChromeOS for quite some time, as you really only could swap out your wallpaper, missing out on things such as switching between light or dark mode, similar to what Windows and macOS have to offer.But as we've seen...
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Tri-City Herald
Achieve high-quality wireless sound from Bluetooth and non-Bluetooth devices with this adapter
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Technology is constantly updating, and while it’s a fantastic innovative feat, device compatibility may be impacted along the way. The Mini 3.5mm AUX Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Adapter brings dual usage for the ultimate audio experience that pairs with Bluetooth and non-Bluetooth devices. It’s also further on sale for our Every Friday is Black Friday deals.
These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets
As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
TechRadar
Monolith’s huge 100W desktop speakers want to knock you off your office chair
I don’t often get excited about Bluetooth desktop speakers, but when I do, they’re monolithic. If you're reading this on your laptop (even one of the best laptops) or tablet, take a quick glance at the little grilles either side of your keyboard – or on the edge of the screen, firing outwards from your handheld device.
HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Stinger™ 2 wireless gaming headset. Offering signature HyperX comfort and durability with soft memory foam and premium leatherette, the Cloud Stinger 2 wireless includes DTS ® Headphone:X ® Spatial Audio 1 for improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy and up to 20 hours of battery life 2 for cable-free gaming. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005159/en/ HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset (Photo: Business Wire)
Google’s Material You is spreading to Chrome for desktop
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Material You is Google’s big new theming engine it launched last year alongside Android 12, and it has been spreading to many Android apps since. However, the dynamic interface theming option hasn’t spread beyond Google’s own platforms just yet, with it remaining locked to Android only. The latest Chrome Canary release, version 110, is changing that and brings Material You to Mac, Windows, ChromeOS, and Linux.
yankodesign.com
LG teases experimental transparent OLED TV that doubles as a shelf, notification center, and artificial fireplace
Although transparent OLEDs haven’t really become mainstream yet, it’s worth thinking about some of the places they could actually be useful. Take the OLED Shelf, for example – an award-winning concept from LG. Designed to blend right into your home’s decor, the OLED shelf comes with a mantelpiece on top, and a transparent glass panel on the base, running all the way to the floor. Where reality truly blurs into magic is when a part of the transparent glass panel comes to life with pixels, turning into a television. Designed to be a shelf, television, notification center, or even an ambient light, the OLED Shelf truly puts transparent displays to good use – and with the ability to selectively activate pixels, it really creates an experience that feels magical, with transparent glass suddenly turning into opaque dynamic images!
