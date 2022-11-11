ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

STORM WATCH: Remnants of Nicole to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Connecticut tonight

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will be cloudy and turn breezy with rain developing by the afternoon because of remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Some of the rain will be heavy at times overnight Friday and wind gusts could becoming strong with some gusts of 40-50 mph possible.

MORE: Power center: Electric outage resources

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gn5y_0j76F46900

MORE: Eversource Customers: Report or Check a Power Outage

NEXT: Some of the rain will be heavy at times Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. It will be windy at night as well with some gusts of 40-50 mph possible, especially along the shore. Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy and much cooler with highs in the low-50s. Next week will turn even cooler with highs only in the 40s, well below average for this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyJzK_0j76F46900

MORE: United Illuminating Customers: Report or Check a Power Outage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322OxO_0j76F46900

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain developing by afternoon. Heavy rain likely in the afternoon and overnight along with windy conditions. High of 68.

SATURDAY: Rain ends early. Clearing skies and breezy. High of 70.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. High of 52.

MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. High of 48.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9CiW_0j76F46900

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
milfordmirror.com

How CT towns are preparing for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to impact Connecticut starting on Friday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds that could cause fooding and power outages in some areas. The storm made landfall along the eastern coast of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

119K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy