STORM WATCH: Remnants of Nicole to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Connecticut tonight

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will be cloudy and turn breezy with rain developing by the afternoon because of remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Some of the rain will be heavy at times overnight Friday and wind gusts could becoming strong with some gusts of 40-50 mph possible.

NEXT: Some of the rain will be heavy at times Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. It will be windy at night as well with some gusts of 40-50 mph possible, especially along the shore. Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy and much cooler with highs in the low-50s. Next week will turn even cooler with highs only in the 40s, well below average for this time of year.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain developing by afternoon. Heavy rain likely in the afternoon and overnight along with windy conditions. High of 68.

SATURDAY: Rain ends early. Clearing skies and breezy. High of 70.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. High of 52.

MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. High of 48.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 46.