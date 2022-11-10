ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says children shouldn’t be taught that US is built on ‘stolen land’: ‘It isn’t true’

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a debate with Democratic challenger Rep Charlie Crist that “it’s not true” that the United States is built on stolen land.Mr DeSantis’ claim came in the midst of a broader tirade against so-called critical race theory, a catch-all term for education that deals with the country’s history of racism, colonialism, and inequality. “You have people that are teaching — and actually his [Mr Crist’s] running mate has said this in the past — that teaching the United States was built on stolen land,” Mr DeSantis claimed. “That’s inappropriate for our students. It’s not...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline

Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said of his 66-year-old opponent. Later, Crist slapped back, “You won’t even say if you want to be the governor of Florida after this election.”
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis wants to change the death penalty

The Parkland shooting was one of the greatest tragedies in United States history. The system failed Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff in so many ways it's hard to list them all in a single article. However, Gov. DeSantis is focusing on the justice system.
CNN

GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate

Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden's unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump's election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
KENTUCKY STATE

