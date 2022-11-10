Read full article on original website
Sasse leaving Senate in January after University of Florida approves him as president
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) will leave the U.S. Senate in January after he was approved by a governing body on Wednesday to officially become the University of Florida’s next president. The university system of Florida’s Board of Governors approved his appointment during a regular meeting, following a round of...
Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Ron DeSantis says children shouldn’t be taught that US is built on ‘stolen land’: ‘It isn’t true’
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a debate with Democratic challenger Rep Charlie Crist that “it’s not true” that the United States is built on stolen land.Mr DeSantis’ claim came in the midst of a broader tirade against so-called critical race theory, a catch-all term for education that deals with the country’s history of racism, colonialism, and inequality. “You have people that are teaching — and actually his [Mr Crist’s] running mate has said this in the past — that teaching the United States was built on stolen land,” Mr DeSantis claimed. “That’s inappropriate for our students. It’s not...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet...
Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline
Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
Did Trump's denouncement of DeSantis kick off 2024 presidential primary?
There was silence from the governor's office Friday after former President Donald Trump ripped into his GOP colleague in a statement the day before.
DeSantis proud Florida is 'where woke goes to die,' Crist accuses him of focusing on 2024 presidential run
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this year has passed a number of bills that aim to combat social policies he argues are part of a "woke" ideology he believes will harm the country.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said of his 66-year-old opponent. Later, Crist slapped back, “You won’t even say if you want to be the governor of Florida after this election.”
Trump says DeSantis should be reelected one day after labeling him ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
Former President Trump at a Sunday rally told Floridians they should reelect Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just one day after Trump had nicknamed his potential 2024 rival “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. Trump held the rally in support of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) reelection bid, but DeSantis, who will appear alongside Rubio...
Donald Trump 'Hates' DeSantis, May Not Vote in FL Governor Race: Mary Trump
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump and one of his toughest critics, said on Friday that her uncle "hates" fellow Republican Ron DeSantis. During her podcast The Mary Trump Show, she was asked by one of her listeners about who she thinks her uncle would vote for in Florida's gubernatorial race in this year's midterm election.
Many Republicans have urged Donald Trump to wait until after the midterms to announce a 2024 presidential run. Not Matt Gaetz.
“People are really going to be happy one way or another that the election is over come Tuesday. And everyone’s going to want to take a breath,” the Republican governor said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”. “Former President Trump threatened our national security through his flagrant...
Trump says he voted to re-elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump headed to the polls for Tuesday's midterm elections and said he voted to re-elect Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. When asked whether he voted for DeSantis after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump replied: "Yes, I did," according to a video shared on Twitter.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Judge Says Florida Governor DeSantis Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move
Greg Steube: FEMA Has Approved of Debris Removal in Sarasota County Mobile Home Parks
On Sunday. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Sarasota County‘s request for the removal of debris from commercial mobile home or manufactured housing parks as a result of Hurricane Ian. “After advocacy from the county and my office, I’m pleased that FEMA...
Gov. DeSantis wants to change the death penalty
The Parkland shooting was one of the greatest tragedies in United States history. The system failed Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff in so many ways it's hard to list them all in a single article. However, Gov. DeSantis is focusing on the justice system.
GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate
Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden's unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump's election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
