firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed While Fleeing From Police
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 11, 2022, in the Frankford area as Phillip Bratton, 28, of Frankford, Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Man Struck And Killed In Millsboro Grocery Store Parking Lot
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on November 8, 2022, in the Millsboro area as James Crowl, 82, of Lewes, Delaware.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area
A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Parking Lot of Millsboro Supermarket
MILLSBORO, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was run over by a car in the parking lot of a Millsboro supermarket on Tuesday afternoon. Delaware State Police on Friday identified the victim as James Crowl, 82, of Lewes, Del.
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for 36-year-old man
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 36-year-old Dover man. Christopher Madura of Dover suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored or treated, according to police. Madura is described as a white male, 6’2″ tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Pursuit
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Clarksville area observed a green 2000 Acura TL commit several moving traffic violations as it traveled westbound on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the operator drove through the front yard of a residence, conducted a U-turn, and began fleeing eastbound on Vines Creek Road. The trooper began pursuing the vehicle as it turned onto westbound Roxana Road. The operator disregarded the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens and committed numerous moving violations as it traveled westbound at a high rate of speed. When the Acura reached the intersection of Roxana Road and Pyle Center Road, the operator disregarded the red traffic signal light and attempted to continue westbound. At this time, a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling northbound on Pyle Center Road through the intersection, where it had a green light. The Acura subsequently struck the rear wheels of the trailer and became lodged underneath as it was dragged northbound. Both vehicles came to a stop just off the roadway north of the intersection.
WBOC
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Millsboro Shooting That Left One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Thursday afternoon that left one man injured. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound. No one else was harmed in this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Driver Fleeing From Police Killed After Smashing Into Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Clarksville area observed a green 2000...
WBOC
Tractor-trailer Driver Killed in Dover Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning tractor-trailer crash in Dover that left a 45-year-old man dead. It happened shortly after 8 a.m., when a Freightliner tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. Police said that for unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
firststateupdate.com
Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified
Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area.
Man shot Millsboro, police investigating
MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. “Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation,” the Delaware State Police said today. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.” There were no other injuries reported in this shooting. Detectives The post Man shot Millsboro, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Police Chase Ends with Fatal Crash in Roxana
Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left a 28 year old Frankford man dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Roxana Friday night. Police spotted an Acura in the Clarksville area as the driver made several traffic violations on Vines Creek Road. The Trooper attempted a traffic stop but the operator drove through someone’s front yard and made a U-turn and sped off on Vines Creek Road. The trooper gave chase as the Acura turned onto Route 17 and collided with a tractor trailer going through the green light on Route 20. The Acura was wedged under the truck – the driver was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37 year old driver of the tractor trailer – from Pennsylvania – was properly restrained and not injured.
Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover
DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 8:09 a.m., a Freightliner Tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. For unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen not seen since Saturday. Police say 17-year-old Nalisia Pumphrey was last seen on November 12th, around 2 p.m. in the Seaford area. It is unknown what kind of clothing she was wearing at the time. However, Pumphrey is described as a Black female, with brown eyes and brown hair.
WGMD Radio
Woodland Ferry Closure
DelDOT announces the Woodland Ferry near Seaford will be closed Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. Drivers will need to take the long way around. DelDOT officials say normal operations will resume at 7:00am on Wednesday, November 16th.
WMDT.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police say a shooting left one injured Monday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for a reported shooting. On arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by an acquaintance before police or medical personnel arrived on scene. We’re told he is being treated for serious injuries at this time.
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
102-Year-Old Man Hospitalized With Burns From Early Morning Maryland Fire
Neighbors and passing motorists were able to assist an elderly man out of a burning home when a fire broke outside of a Maryland home, according to officials. First responders from the Pottsville Volunteer Fire Department in Wicomico County were called to Old Ocean City Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, where there was a reported fire outside a one-story single-family home.
