fox29.com
WBOC
WMDT.com
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting of a Juvenile
The Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Frankford area on Sunday night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a residence at the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. As troopers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 10-year-old juvenile had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. The circumstances and motive surrounding this incident are actively being investigated at this time.
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers seek Dover man for allegedly threatening to shoot repo man
Delaware State Police are looking for a Dover man who allegedly threatened to kill another man who was trying to repossess his car. Mark Morris pulled a gun on the victim Friday night and said he'd shoot if the victim took the car, police said. The victim went to a...
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Millsboro Shooting That Left One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Thursday afternoon that left one man injured. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound. No one else was harmed in this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
WGMD Radio
Fire Breaks Out in Milton Area Home Thursday Morning
Milton firefighters were called for a fire Thursday morning on Broadkill Road. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a two story home. Additional units from Lewes, Ellendale, Memorial and Indian River assisted. Sussex County Paramedics and other local EMS were on the scene as well. There are reports that one person was hospitalized with burns.
WBOC
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest suspect wanted for strong-armed robbery
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A suspect wanted in connection to a recent strong-armed robbery has been arrested. During the early morning hours of November 4th, Ocean City Police officers were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue by a 49-year-old man who reported that he had been approached by a male suspect in the area of 6th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. It was reported that the suspect verbally threatened the victim and took some of the victim’s personal property before fleeing the area.
WBOC
Police Pursuit Turns Into Deadly Crash in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del. - One man is dead after a high speed chase led to a deadly crash. Delaware State Police say a trooper observed a car driving recklessly on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. According to state police, the trooper attempted a traffic stop when the car drove through someone's front yard, pulled a U-turn, and sped away on Vine Creek Road.
Man shot Millsboro, police investigating
MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. “Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation,” the Delaware State Police said today. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.” There were no other injuries reported in this shooting. Detectives The post Man shot Millsboro, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Route 1 SB Closed Due To Serious Accident
Route 1 southbound is closed at the north Dover exit due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Reports from the scene indicate that one patient is heavily trapped and is not expected to be freed for several more minutes. Multiple fire companies and Delaware State Police aviation have responded to...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Pursuit
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Clarksville area observed a green 2000 Acura TL commit several moving traffic violations as it traveled westbound on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the operator drove through the front yard of a residence, conducted a U-turn, and began fleeing eastbound on Vines Creek Road. The trooper began pursuing the vehicle as it turned onto westbound Roxana Road. The operator disregarded the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens and committed numerous moving violations as it traveled westbound at a high rate of speed. When the Acura reached the intersection of Roxana Road and Pyle Center Road, the operator disregarded the red traffic signal light and attempted to continue westbound. At this time, a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling northbound on Pyle Center Road through the intersection, where it had a green light. The Acura subsequently struck the rear wheels of the trailer and became lodged underneath as it was dragged northbound. Both vehicles came to a stop just off the roadway north of the intersection.
firststateupdate.com
Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified
Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Parking Lot of Millsboro Supermarket
MILLSBORO, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was run over by a car in the parking lot of a Millsboro supermarket on Tuesday afternoon. Delaware State Police on Friday identified the victim as James Crowl, 82, of Lewes, Del. Police said that...
WBOC
Tractor-trailer Driver Killed in Dover Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning tractor-trailer crash in Dover that left a 45-year-old man dead. It happened shortly after 8 a.m., when a Freightliner tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. Police said that for unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover
DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach Fire Department
A home at Angola by the Bay was damaged after a fire Tuesday night on Marina Drive East. Rehoboth firefighters found heavy fire at the rear of the home when they arrived on the scene – including a large porch and storage unit. The occupants were able to get out safely with their pets – two cats were safely removed by firefighters. Crews from Lewes, Indian River and Sussex EMS assisted. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen not seen since Saturday. Police say 17-year-old Nalisia Pumphrey was last seen on November 12th, around 2 p.m. in the Seaford area. It is unknown what kind of clothing she was wearing at the time. However, Pumphrey is described as a Black female, with brown eyes and brown hair.
WMDT.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police say a shooting left one injured Monday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for a reported shooting. On arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by an acquaintance before police or medical personnel arrived on scene. We’re told he is being treated for serious injuries at this time.
