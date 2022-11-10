Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Clarksville area observed a green 2000 Acura TL commit several moving traffic violations as it traveled westbound on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the operator drove through the front yard of a residence, conducted a U-turn, and began fleeing eastbound on Vines Creek Road. The trooper began pursuing the vehicle as it turned onto westbound Roxana Road. The operator disregarded the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens and committed numerous moving violations as it traveled westbound at a high rate of speed. When the Acura reached the intersection of Roxana Road and Pyle Center Road, the operator disregarded the red traffic signal light and attempted to continue westbound. At this time, a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling northbound on Pyle Center Road through the intersection, where it had a green light. The Acura subsequently struck the rear wheels of the trailer and became lodged underneath as it was dragged northbound. Both vehicles came to a stop just off the roadway north of the intersection.

FRANKFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO