(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A new design for Utah's state flag will go before the state legislature in January. Yesterday, members of the Utah State Flag Task Force voted unanimously to send the design to state lawmakers. With a few minor changes, the current state flag design has remained untouched since 19-13. The new design features white mountains on a blue backdrop displayed over red rock canyons, which denotes Southern Utah. Besides the red-white-and-blue connection to the American flag, designers say the Utah flag's new colors represent symbols connected to the state. These include the color blue that represents Utah's rivers and lakes, and white that represents Utah's mountain landscapes.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO