Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Benefits available to Utah veterans and their families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
KANAB, UT
890kdxu.com

New State Flag for Utah Is Chosen

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A new design for Utah's state flag will go before the state legislature in January. Yesterday, members of the Utah State Flag Task Force voted unanimously to send the design to state lawmakers. With a few minor changes, the current state flag design has remained untouched since 19-13. The new design features white mountains on a blue backdrop displayed over red rock canyons, which denotes Southern Utah. Besides the red-white-and-blue connection to the American flag, designers say the Utah flag's new colors represent symbols connected to the state. These include the color blue that represents Utah's rivers and lakes, and white that represents Utah's mountain landscapes.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive

The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Special Report: The Final Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins

SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident

MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
MOAB, UT
Idaho State Journal

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
POCATELLO, ID
ksl.com

Utah Marine credited with starting the famous 'Oorah' saying

OREM — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. "It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate it...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Filming for WWII drama underway in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War Two story titled “Devil’s Men,” is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following...
TOOELE, UT
ABC 4

Veterans Voices: Utah Honor Flight

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News salutes America’s heroes this Veterans Day with “Veterans Voices: Utah Honor Flight.” ABC4’s Emily Florez and photojournalist AJ Lucero take you on a journey to our nation’s capitol along with dozens of Utah veterans and American heroes visiting cherished war memorials.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE

