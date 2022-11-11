Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Benefits available to Utah veterans and their families
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Two freshman lawmakers discuss joining the Utah Senate
When the state legislature convenes for its general session next year, there will be some new lawmakers in the mix.
890kdxu.com
New State Flag for Utah Is Chosen
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A new design for Utah's state flag will go before the state legislature in January. Yesterday, members of the Utah State Flag Task Force voted unanimously to send the design to state lawmakers. With a few minor changes, the current state flag design has remained untouched since 19-13. The new design features white mountains on a blue backdrop displayed over red rock canyons, which denotes Southern Utah. Besides the red-white-and-blue connection to the American flag, designers say the Utah flag's new colors represent symbols connected to the state. These include the color blue that represents Utah's rivers and lakes, and white that represents Utah's mountain landscapes.
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins
SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
Uniquely Utah: Local rocket facility involved in upcoming Artemis launch
Off State Route 83 in Box Elder County, built high up in the hillside, is a group of Utahns who make space travel a reality.
Cool temps and dry skies highlight weather in Utah
We can expect to see cooler temperatures and mostly dry skies as we wait for the next round of moisture to come to us.
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
ksl.com
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous 'Oorah' saying
OREM — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. "It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate it...
KSLTV
Filming for WWII drama underway in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War Two story titled “Devil’s Men,” is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following...
Utah is back in the Top 10. Are the Utes ranked ahead of Oregon?
The Pac-12 rankings were shaken up after a wild weekend for the conference.
ABC 4
Veterans Voices: Utah Honor Flight
WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News salutes America’s heroes this Veterans Day with “Veterans Voices: Utah Honor Flight.” ABC4’s Emily Florez and photojournalist AJ Lucero take you on a journey to our nation’s capitol along with dozens of Utah veterans and American heroes visiting cherished war memorials.
Park City’s Recycle Utah slides into fluorinated Ski Wax Take Back program
PARK CITY, Utah — As skiing and snowboarding begins for this season, Recycle Utah is urging people to get rid of their wax from LAST season. From now until April […]
kmyu.tv
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
