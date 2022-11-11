Read full article on original website
WKTV
Four injured in Western buggy crash
Western, N.Y.-- Four people were injured in a horse and buggy accident in the Town of Western Sunday morning. According to the Western Fire Department, the accident happened around 7 a-m on North Steuben Road. The fire chief says that the buggy became detached from the horses pulling it, and lost control as it went over a hill, causing it to flip over. 10 people were inside the carriage, including eight children. Four people were taken to the hospital and treatment of their injuries. The horses were spooked when the buggy became detached and took off. They were later caught and are in good health.
flackbroadcasting.com
Constableville Man Charged with D.W.I.
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 37 year old Constableville man is accused of D.W.I. following a vehicle stop in the Town of West Turin early Sunday morning. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Eric S. Goodhines with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Count of .08 of 1%-First Offense and Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, both Class U misdemeanors. Goodhines was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of West Turin at a later date.
Veteran stops and helps assist police with arrest
A veteran and current truck driver is being recognized by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for assisting a deputy in cuffing a man who was resisting arrest.
flackbroadcasting.com
Carthage Man Charged with D.W.I. and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation
TOWN OF WILNA-A 23 year old Carthage man was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation and D.W.I. following a Saturday evening vehicle stop in the Town of Wilna. New York State Police from the Carthage Barracks charged Samuel M. Dufrene with one count each of Aggravated Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree and Driving While Intoxicated of Alcohol or Drugs-1st Offense; both Class U misdemeanors. Dufrene was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Wilna Court at a late date.
WKTV
Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
WKTV
2 drivers injured in head-on collision on Turin Road in town of Lee
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – Two people were sent to the hospital following a head-on crash on Turin Road in the town of Lee Thursday night. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 21-year-old Jason Nellenback, of West Leyden, was driving a GMC SUV south on Turin Road when he veered into the other lane, hitting a Subaru SUV driven by 88-year-old Eleanor Kaido, also of West Leyden.
Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
WKTV
David Drake, 31, of Utica faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to stab two
UTICA, N.Y. -- David Drake, 31, of Utica was charged with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, on Thursday. On Nov. 10 Utica Police and Utica Fire units responded to reports of...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man accused of intoxicated driving in New Bremen, Troopers say
NEW BREMEN- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Derek J. Byer, 36, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
WKTV
21 bags of cocaine and loaded handgun found in New Hartford man's vehicle
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A New Hartford man was charged with multiple felonies Friday, following a traffic stop on Higby Road. According to police, 35-year-old Floyd Thorne was pulled over after he went speeding past an officer that was already clearing a traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, Thorne was allegedly uncooperative with the officer, who later discovered Thorne had been driving with a suspended license.
WKTV
Ilion man facing several charges stemming from shots-fired investigation in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing gun possession charges following a shots-fired investigation in Mohawk that started in August. Mohawk police launched the investigation on Aug. 5 after shots were fired during an incident on Columbia Street. On Friday, 21-year-old Donnie Birdine III was arrested in connected...
Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested 33-year-old Brianna Young, of Rome for an October 22nd baseball bat assault in the 1500 block of Steuben Street. Utica police officers were dispatched to the scene after a report that one person was struck in the head by a woman wielding a baseball bat during a fight. “Upon the officer’s arrival, the victim stated that she was attempting to break up a fight between two parties when a relative of one of the involved individuals struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and then fled the scene,” the The post Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
flackbroadcasting.com
Minor damage reported in Lowville sawmill fire
LOWVILLE- No injuries were reported after a sawmill caught fire Friday morning near Lowville, NY. Calls started coming in to 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 9:00 a.m. Witnesses were reporting visible flames at what appeared to be an Amish sawmill at 7107 Gordon Road. The property is reportedly owned by the...
One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona
Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Oneida County man facing criminal mischief charges in town of Russia
RUSSIA- A local man is faced with numerous offenses that stem from complaints of a Herkimer County disturbance investigation, authorities say. Charles W. Farley, 53, of Remsen, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Herkimer). He is officially charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); petit larceny and criminal tampering in the third-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in local ATV theft investigation
WATSON & DIANA- Authorities in Lowville have announced the arrest of a local man, who is accused in a Lewis County ATV theft investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fourth-degree.
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lyons Falls Man Facing Criminal Mischief and Child Endangerment Charges
TOWN OF LYONSDALE-A 36 year old Lyons Falls man is accused of criminal mischief and child endangerment following an arrest in the Town of Lyonsdale late Friday night. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged T.J. Phelps with one count each of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both Class A misdemeanors. Phelps was released on his own recognizance and will answer the charges tin the Town of Lyonsdale Court at a later date. The incident was pending investigation as of press time.
