Best College Basketball Bets for Friday: Gonzaga-Michigan State Armed Forces Classic, Wisconsin-Stanford Brew City Battle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department announced Friday the return of their mounted police units by introducing their two new horses in a Facebook post. In honor of 50 years of Title IX, UWPD said they decided to name the horses in honor of two “outstanding” female athletes: Dana Rettke and Jessie Vetter. With both of their permission, the horses will go by the hockey and volleyball stars’ last names.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO