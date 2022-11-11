Read full article on original website
Related
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
veranda.com
Can Certain Plants Actually Purify the Air in Your Home?
Houseplants have been hyped for decades for their ability to purify the air. But is it really true? The short (and more confusing) answer: yes and no. A 1989 study by NASA found that common houseplants can improve air quality by removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as benzene and formaldehyde, from a sealed chamber. But an EPA review noted that because the sample size was limited, the results don't translate well to the real world: To achieve the same pollutant removal rate as in the test chamber, you’d need 680 plants in a 1,500-square-foot home!
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
technologynetworks.com
Single Surface Crack on a Teflon-Coated Pan Can Release Around 9,100 Plastic Particles
Ever noticed how your non-stick cookware wears thin over time?. Scientists from Newcastle University and Flinders University have now been able to measure how millions of tiny plastic particles potentially come off during cooking and in the wash as non-stick pots and pans gradually lose their coating. Just one surface...
MedicalXpress
New air purification strategy could substantially reduce COVID-19 transmission risk in classrooms, other indoor spaces
University classrooms are forums for intellectual exchange. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important it is for classrooms to also be sites of efficient air exchange—that is, good ventilation. Air sampling technology developed by Constantinos Sioutas, a professor at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, helped pave the...
Study says Non-stick pans could release millions of micro plastic particles in possible ‘health concern’
Nonstick pots may emit millions of tiny plastic particles while cooking or washing. According to a new study, just one surface crack on a Teflon-coated pan can release up to 9,100 plastic particles. Raman imaging and algorithmic modeling have revealed that a broken coating may result in the release of 2.3 million microplastics and nano plastics on a micro scale.
Phys.org
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
The Next Web
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
Phys.org
Novel copper gas penetration electrode can efficiently reduce CO2 to multicarbon products
Electrochemical conversion of CO2 into value-added chemical fuels driven by renewable electrical energy is a prospective strategy for addressing both CO2 emissions and energy consumption. However, the current density of CO2 to multicarbon products remains a challenge for sustained industrial-scale implementation. Recently, a research team from the Shanghai Advanced Research...
TODAY.com
Gas stoves can leak chemicals linked to cancer, mounting evidence shows
Natural gas stoves and ovens can leak harmful chemicals inside homes even when they’re not in use. About 47 million U.S. households use such appliances, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. A study published Thursday in the journal Environmental Science and Technology found at least 12 hazardous air...
Is Your Gas Stove Dangerous?
Gas stoves have long been popular with professional and home chefs. But as our planet warms, the need to decarbonize our energy sources means cooking with gas is falling out of favor. Governments across the nation are offering incentives to make the switch to cleaner, more efficient appliances. Now consumers...
a-z-animals.com
What Is Reverse Osmosis Water, And How Is It Different?
If you ever take the time to look at the back of your bottled water, you may notice that it says “filtered by reverse osmosis”. Regardless of what brand of bottled water you may prefer to purchase, many will see some variation of this sense. However, what is reverse osmosis water exactly? Not many people know, which is why we created this complete guide to help you better understand the process behind your water.
25 Colorful Houseplants That Will Perk Up Your Indoor Space
Houseplants bring forth new life and purpose when your décor becomes monotonous. These 25 options change shape and color as they age through the seasons.
Utah company aims to make waves creating lithium-ion batteries
With the electric vehicle market booming, one Utah County company is looking to help the U.S. gain a foothold in the lithium-ion battery business. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million in 2021 — more than tripling their market share from two years earlier. That growth isn’t projected to slow down anytime soon.
envirotech-online.com
The times they are a-changin’….especially in gas sensing technology
Handheld portable devices are now smaller and lighter, DD-Scientific have compacted the sensing excellence of their 4 series package into a small but mighty DceL package. The DceL might be the leader of the miniatures but DD-Scientific also have the popular (and smaller) F14 and MceL cells that enable manufacturers of hand held portable monitoring and measuring equipment to focus upon the ergonomics and form factors of their product design. Whilst lead based oxygen sensors currently enjoy an exemption from Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) legislation, this is scheduled to end in July 2024 from which point manufacturers may no longer sell new instruments using lead-based technology.
Wildfire smoke may warm the Earth for longer than we thought
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Wildfires are a major source of air pollution. They are also predicted to worsen as climate change progresses. Within the smoke particles produced by these fires is a wide range of organic chemical compounds known as "brown carbon." Brown carbon absorbs sunlight, and in doing so, contributes to global warming.
technologynetworks.com
Carbon Neutral Chemicals Created Out of Thin Air
It is possible to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the surrounding atmosphere and repurpose it into useful chemicals usually made from fossil fuels, according to a study from the University of Surrey. The technology could allow scientists to both capture CO2 and transform it into useful chemicals such as carbon...
csengineermag.com
LAND & WATER LAUNCHES WHAT A WASTE CAMPAIGN AS IT LEADS THE INDUSTRY TOWARDS BECOMING CARBON NET ZERO
Studying accessible data from the 20 largest contractors in the UK, a shocking fact emerges that wastage in the construction and civil engineering industries falls between 30% and 38%. James Maclean, CEO of leading wet civil and environmental engineering firm Land & Water, has a driving passion to reduce this...
My Clallam County
UN launching satellite-based system to detect methane
(NEW YORK) — World leaders are finding new ways to implement science to shape policy and industry changes that will lead to increased mitigation of greenhouse gases. The United Nations is now implementing the Methane Alert and Response System, or MARS, a satellite-based system to detect global methane emissions, the intergovernmental organization announced Friday amid COP27, its climate change conference taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
