kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class
PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
msubobcats.com
Bobcats Solid in Road Victory at BYU
Montana State used a strong defensive effort coupled with solid shooting from the perimeter to notch its first road victory of the season with a 69-60 decision over BYU on Saturday afternoon in the Marriott Center, snapping the Cougars' 30-game home court win streak. Montana State (2-0) used a 9-0...
Lehi, Timpview advance to 5A state championship
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Just like in 6A, the top two seeds in the 5A high school football playoffs will play for the state championship. Lehi and Timpview both won their semifinal games at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday and will play for the title next week. The undefeated Pioneers handed Stansbury its only […]
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Win Over Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the prettiest start for Utah football but as we all should know by now, it’s never about how you start, but how you finish. The Utes walked away with another dominating victory, this time over the Stanford Cardinal, 42-7, while several of their conference-mates crumbled.
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
kpcw.org
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Park City Mountain to open Nov 16, the latest Utah ski resort to move up opening day
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Mountain Resort shared on social media its new opening day will be Wednesday, November 16 and boasted 81″ inches of snow so far. On […]
Kemmerer Gazette
Two fatalities in head-on collision at Sage Creek Junction
Two drivers lost their lives in a head-on collision early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, near Sage Creek Junction in Rich County, Utah. A press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety states that at about 6:06 on Wednesday morning, a black Toyota Camry headed westbound and a gold Buick Century travelling eastbound close to Sage Creek Junction collided when the Toyota crossed the centerline for an unknown reason.
AdWeek
Longtime Salt Lake City Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly
Longtime KTVX reporter Marcos Ortiz died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday. He was 68. Ortiz was the station’s senior crime and justice reporter and had worked at the Salt Lake City ABC affiliate since 2004. “Words are difficult to find as we learned of the loss of our...
lehifreepress.com
Two Alpine School District Board seats too close to call; winners expected next week
It’s been an eventful election week for Alpine School District officials, employees and parents. With the first-ever community rejection of the $595 million bond and Orem voters resoundingly rejecting the Orem City Council’s proposal to leave the district and form its own school district. While those ballot measures...
Gephardt Daily
Crews use snowmobiles to reach remote cabin fire in Wasatch County; structure a total loss
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County fire and search and rescue crews responded to a remote cabin on fire Friday but were unable to save the structure. “The cabin ended up being a total loss,” says a statement from Wasatch County Fire. “In...
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
aeroroutes.com
Allegiant Air Expands Capacity On Selected Provo Flights From Nov 2022
Allegiant Air from late-November 2022 is increasing capacity on selected service at Provo, where the airline schedules Airbus A320 aircraft on following routes, instead of A319. Provo – Portland OR eff 18NOV22 A320 replaces A319, 2 weekly (Schedule below 01DEC22 – 07DEC22) G41600 PVU0730 – 0833PDX 320 15...
Utah man finally receives customary hat for Vietnam veterans
Wally Cox was a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, but he was never able to receive his customary Stetson hat until now.
kslnewsradio.com
Cement truck causes fatal accident
SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, around 6:00 a.m., an accident involving a cement truck left one dead. The crash happened in the area of 2090 North Redwood Rd, Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager said. According to Livingston, a cement truck struck a car and the driver died...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
