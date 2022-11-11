ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class

PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
PROVO, UT
msubobcats.com

Bobcats Solid in Road Victory at BYU

Montana State used a strong defensive effort coupled with solid shooting from the perimeter to notch its first road victory of the season with a 69-60 decision over BYU on Saturday afternoon in the Marriott Center, snapping the Cougars' 30-game home court win streak. Montana State (2-0) used a 9-0...
BOZEMAN, MT
ABC4

Lehi, Timpview advance to 5A state championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Just like in 6A, the top two seeds in the 5A high school football playoffs will play for the state championship. Lehi and Timpview both won their semifinal games at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday and will play for the title next week. The undefeated Pioneers handed Stansbury its only […]
LEHI, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Win Over Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the prettiest start for Utah football but as we all should know by now, it’s never about how you start, but how you finish. The Utes walked away with another dominating victory, this time over the Stanford Cardinal, 42-7, while several of their conference-mates crumbled.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
Kemmerer Gazette

Two fatalities in head-on collision at Sage Creek Junction

Two drivers lost their lives in a head-on collision early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, near Sage Creek Junction in Rich County, Utah. A press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety states that at about 6:06 on Wednesday morning, a black Toyota Camry headed westbound and a gold Buick Century travelling eastbound close to Sage Creek Junction collided when the Toyota crossed the centerline for an unknown reason.
RICH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident

MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
MOAB, UT
ABC 4

Special Report: The Final Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
PROVO, UT
aeroroutes.com

Allegiant Air Expands Capacity On Selected Provo Flights From Nov 2022

Allegiant Air from late-November 2022 is increasing capacity on selected service at Provo, where the airline schedules Airbus A320 aircraft on following routes, instead of A319. Provo – Portland OR eff 18NOV22 A320 replaces A319, 2 weekly (Schedule below 01DEC22 – 07DEC22) G41600 PVU0730 – 0833PDX 320 15...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cement truck causes fatal accident

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, around 6:00 a.m., an accident involving a cement truck left one dead. The crash happened in the area of 2090 North Redwood Rd, Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager said. According to Livingston, a cement truck struck a car and the driver died...
LEHI, UT

