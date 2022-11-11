ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDEL 1150AM

2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released

Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
SMYRNA, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Smyrna wins District 2 title, moves onto state tournament

Smyrna – The Smyrna Eagles honored 22 seniors on Friday night prior to their season finale hosting District 2 foe Cape Henlopen. The Eagles came into Friday night’s game the winner of seven straight having outscored their opponents 246-80 and only trailed once during that stretch. But the Eagles found themselves facing an early deficit just four plays into the ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

Betty Griffith Hayes, successful businesswoman

Betty (Betty Lou) Griffith Hayes of Dover passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Betty was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Dover, daughter of the late Milton and Mabel (Spence) Griffith. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Robert Hayes. Betty and Bob owned and...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Undefeated Laurel takes home Lions Club Trophy

There’s a lot of football history in the small town of Laurel. Thursday night, the Bulldogs added to that history by finishing the regular season 10-0 with their 42-13 victory over rival Delmar. “I am really proud of these kids, they have committed themselves to this program for a long time and it makes me proud to be able to ... Read More
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Worcester Prep student supports Brandywine Valley SPCA

Worcester Prep seventh-grader Chase Thompson of Rehoboth Beach took the reins as head of school Oct. 14. His parents purchased the Head of School for a Day option during the annual WPS Gala fundraiser auction in April. As head of school, Chase asked his fellow students for donations to Brandywine...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Crooked Hammock Brewery Backyard Beer Club sales open Nov. 25

The Crooked Hammock Brewery team has long been obsessed with creating a never-ending cookout oasis where people can escape reality, leaving their worries at the door to enter a backyard paradise of handcrafted beer and great conversation. It’s a little slice of heaven, unapologetically surrounded by cold beer and hot grills.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Nassau Valley Vineyards to host tasting event, book reading Nov. 17

Nassau Valley Vineyards will host author and artist Rosemary Connelly for a special book reading and tasting event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17. The Milford resident recently released her book, “Two Years in Italy: How two fifty-somethings retired, and went to live in Italy to live cheap and make art.” The book chronicles the wonderful adventures experienced by Rosemary and her late husband Bob as the two spent six months living in four different regions of Italy.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Pharmacists Society names Bruce Benton honorary president

The Delaware Pharmacists Society Council of Presidents has chosen Bruce Benton as the 2022 Delaware Pharmacists Society honorary president. The society’s main office in Smyrna, known as the Levin Center, was full of friends and colleagues Oct. 8 to celebrate Benton. Also honored that evening were Insurance Commissioner Trinidad...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delmarva Christian Schools to waive application fee thru Dec. 31

Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. The $100 application fee for new students submitting applications by Saturday, Dec. 31, will be waived. Waiting lists for applicants are expected. Prospective students and their families can find applications, schedule tours and set a time to speak with an enrollment coordinator by going to delmarvachristian.org/apply.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Return Day 2022

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Despite any controversy, Delawareans were determined to enjoy Return Day festivities in Georgetown this year. The Circle in Georgetown was overflowing with community members on Nov. 10, 2022. Everyone was eager for the post election tradition of burying the hatchet. The 200 year old celebration brings politicians...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Tammy M. Johnson, caring, generous soul

Tammy M. Johnson, 54, of Selbyville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Milford, July 9, 1968, to the late Merrill and Jeanette (Lynch) McCabe. Tammy was employed by Mountaire Farms for 23 years before retiring due to health concerns. Tammy...
SELBYVILLE, DE
cohaitungchi.com

21 Best Things to Do in Bethany Beach

A small and cozy coastal town located in Sussex County, Delaware, Bethany Beach is known for its wide, endless stretch of sandy beaches and boardwalks. It is about a 5-hour drive from New York, which makes it an excellent getaway for people who want a weekend break. To the North...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Story Hill Farm holds immersive field to feast dinner

Following up on the success of last year’s inaugural Graze: Pasture to Plate, Story Hill Farm’s Helen Raleigh held a dinner Nov. 5 to once again honor local regenerative agricultural growers, producers and makers. Part two of the natural-based celebration series, Bounty: Field to Feast was an immersive...
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Living it up in Jamaica with the Cape Gazette

In September, Gazette readers Toni and Jack Kowalski, along with Laura and Jeff Trumpower, enjoyed a "jamazing" week of fun in the sun at Sandals in Negril, Jamaica. The 5-star resort is chic and free-spirited, offering a relaxed tropical luxury with barefoot elegance. Even though these lucky readers of Lewes had no schedules to follow and no clocks to obey, they still found time to catch up on reliable news from back home.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks host trick-or-treat fun

Cape Henlopen Elks 2540 hosted a youngsters’ Halloween party Oct. 22, to which all Elks children and grandchildren ages 12 and younger were invited. Nearly 20 costumed children and their families attended the event held in the large hall at the Lewes lodge. The fun began with a light...
LEWES, DE

