2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released
Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
Smyrna wins District 2 title, moves onto state tournament
Smyrna – The Smyrna Eagles honored 22 seniors on Friday night prior to their season finale hosting District 2 foe Cape Henlopen. The Eagles came into Friday night’s game the winner of seven straight having outscored their opponents 246-80 and only trailed once during that stretch. But the Eagles found themselves facing an early deficit just four plays into the ... Read More
Betty Griffith Hayes, successful businesswoman
Betty (Betty Lou) Griffith Hayes of Dover passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Betty was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Dover, daughter of the late Milton and Mabel (Spence) Griffith. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Robert Hayes. Betty and Bob owned and...
Undefeated Laurel takes home Lions Club Trophy
There’s a lot of football history in the small town of Laurel. Thursday night, the Bulldogs added to that history by finishing the regular season 10-0 with their 42-13 victory over rival Delmar. “I am really proud of these kids, they have committed themselves to this program for a long time and it makes me proud to be able to ... Read More
Worcester Prep student supports Brandywine Valley SPCA
Worcester Prep seventh-grader Chase Thompson of Rehoboth Beach took the reins as head of school Oct. 14. His parents purchased the Head of School for a Day option during the annual WPS Gala fundraiser auction in April. As head of school, Chase asked his fellow students for donations to Brandywine...
Crooked Hammock Brewery Backyard Beer Club sales open Nov. 25
The Crooked Hammock Brewery team has long been obsessed with creating a never-ending cookout oasis where people can escape reality, leaving their worries at the door to enter a backyard paradise of handcrafted beer and great conversation. It’s a little slice of heaven, unapologetically surrounded by cold beer and hot grills.
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
Nassau Valley Vineyards to host tasting event, book reading Nov. 17
Nassau Valley Vineyards will host author and artist Rosemary Connelly for a special book reading and tasting event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17. The Milford resident recently released her book, “Two Years in Italy: How two fifty-somethings retired, and went to live in Italy to live cheap and make art.” The book chronicles the wonderful adventures experienced by Rosemary and her late husband Bob as the two spent six months living in four different regions of Italy.
Delaware Pharmacists Society names Bruce Benton honorary president
The Delaware Pharmacists Society Council of Presidents has chosen Bruce Benton as the 2022 Delaware Pharmacists Society honorary president. The society’s main office in Smyrna, known as the Levin Center, was full of friends and colleagues Oct. 8 to celebrate Benton. Also honored that evening were Insurance Commissioner Trinidad...
Delmarva Christian Schools to waive application fee thru Dec. 31
Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. The $100 application fee for new students submitting applications by Saturday, Dec. 31, will be waived. Waiting lists for applicants are expected. Prospective students and their families can find applications, schedule tours and set a time to speak with an enrollment coordinator by going to delmarvachristian.org/apply.
Return Day 2022
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Despite any controversy, Delawareans were determined to enjoy Return Day festivities in Georgetown this year. The Circle in Georgetown was overflowing with community members on Nov. 10, 2022. Everyone was eager for the post election tradition of burying the hatchet. The 200 year old celebration brings politicians...
Tammy M. Johnson, caring, generous soul
Tammy M. Johnson, 54, of Selbyville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Milford, July 9, 1968, to the late Merrill and Jeanette (Lynch) McCabe. Tammy was employed by Mountaire Farms for 23 years before retiring due to health concerns. Tammy...
21 Best Things to Do in Bethany Beach
A small and cozy coastal town located in Sussex County, Delaware, Bethany Beach is known for its wide, endless stretch of sandy beaches and boardwalks. It is about a 5-hour drive from New York, which makes it an excellent getaway for people who want a weekend break. To the North...
Story Hill Farm holds immersive field to feast dinner
Following up on the success of last year’s inaugural Graze: Pasture to Plate, Story Hill Farm’s Helen Raleigh held a dinner Nov. 5 to once again honor local regenerative agricultural growers, producers and makers. Part two of the natural-based celebration series, Bounty: Field to Feast was an immersive...
Women charged with harboring NC double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
Inaugural Fishing Tournament in Federalsburg to Decrease Blue Catfish Population
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The first "Madness on the Marshyhope" fishing tournament might not be its last. Troubled waters are flowing through the Marshyhope Creek in Federalsburg, with a blue catfish problem that is stretching to the Chesapeake Bay. Federalsburg Mayor Kim Abner calls the blue catfish a "swimming dumpster," saying...
Living it up in Jamaica with the Cape Gazette
In September, Gazette readers Toni and Jack Kowalski, along with Laura and Jeff Trumpower, enjoyed a "jamazing" week of fun in the sun at Sandals in Negril, Jamaica. The 5-star resort is chic and free-spirited, offering a relaxed tropical luxury with barefoot elegance. Even though these lucky readers of Lewes had no schedules to follow and no clocks to obey, they still found time to catch up on reliable news from back home.
Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue (from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue) in Salisbury will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. The road closure will allow for safe pedestrian...
Cape Henlopen Elks host trick-or-treat fun
Cape Henlopen Elks 2540 hosted a youngsters’ Halloween party Oct. 22, to which all Elks children and grandchildren ages 12 and younger were invited. Nearly 20 costumed children and their families attended the event held in the large hall at the Lewes lodge. The fun began with a light...
