Biden, China’s Xi Jinping hold in-person meeting at G20 Summit in Indonesia
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met in person Monday for the first time since Biden took office on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Lavrov 'in good health' after hospital checks on G20 summit eve
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in good health after two health checks at a hospital in Bali, an Indonesian health ministry official said Monday, as Moscow denied the top diplomat had been hospitalised. "He (Lavrov) is in good health, he came to the hospital yesterday after he arrived in Bali, only to get his health checked," said health ministry official Sunarto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
5 things to know for Nov. 14: Midterms, UVA shooting, Air show crash, Trump, China
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Family: Egyptian hunger-striking activist drinking water
CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt’s imprisoned hunger-striking activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah has started drinking water again, his family said Monday, in the first communication from the prominent dissident in over a week amid fears for his life. The announcement came in a letter the family received from Abdel-Fattah...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Zelensky says Kherson victory is ‘beginning of end of war’
Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war” on Monday as he met soldiers in Kherson.The Ukrainian president said his country is “ready for peace” as he visited the southern city days after Russian forces were forced to retreat.“We are moving forward,” he told troops standing in formation in front of the administration building in the city’s main square. “We are ready for peace, peace for all our country.”He added that the country’s “strong army” was persistently reclaiming the territories taken by Russia since its invasion while also acknowledging the difficulties...
Pakistan’s Imran Khan U-turns on US conspiracy theory: ‘As far as I’m concerned it is over’
Imran Khan on Sunday said that he no longer “blamed” the US for his ouster from power, after months of propogating the theory that a foreign conspiracy led to his being removed as prime minister.Mr Khan lost a vote of no confidence in Pakistan’s parliament in April this year, and has since claimed that the process was the result of a conspiracy between Shehbaz Sharif, the current prime minister, and the United States.Asked about the conspiracy theory in an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Khan said that “as far as I’m concerned it is over, it’s behind me”.“Our...
Turkey detains Syrian suspect in bombing that killed 6
ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish police said Monday that they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. Sunday's explosion...
