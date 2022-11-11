Read full article on original website
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman warns the US economy's rebound won't last - and flags housing and exports as key worries
Paul Krugman brushed off the rebound in US GDP last quarter, saying it would be short-lived. The Nobel laureate expects pressure on exports and housing demand to weigh on economic growth. Krugman noted the Fed's rate hikes have boosted the dollar and increased mortgage costs. Paul Krugman has shrugged off...
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says beating US inflation might require a 6% interest rate - and a severe recession is looming
The Fed might have to raise interest rates above 6% to squash inflation, Kenneth Rogoff said. The Harvard economist warned there's a sizeable risk of a severe US recession. Rogoff noted economic weakness in Europe, China, and Japan could weigh on US growth. Conquering red-hot inflation could require lifting US...
Experts Say A 2023 Recession Is 100% Likely
But it may not be what you think. After months of speculation, economists have finally confirmed a 2023 recession is 100% likely, but experts predict that it will be mild. In an interview with Yahoo, former Federal Reserve vice chairman Alan Blinder acknowledges how painful rising costs feel to consumers, but the pending recession isn’t as bad as people probably think.
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here
Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy
Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%.
Global Interest Rates Rising Faster, Pivot Unlikely in 2023
According to Fitch Ratings’ September 2022 Global Economic Outlook (GEO), global interest rates have risen more rapidly than expected in the past two months, and Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) policy rates are now likely to peak at a later date and higher level than expected. High inflation outturns and a hardening of central bank resolve to bring inflation down make a pivot back towards rate cuts in 2023 unlikely.
EU expects recession to hit Europe as inflation hangs on
The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power. The European...
UK economy shrinks at start of feared long recession
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank in the three months to September at the start of what is likely to be a lengthy recession, underscoring the challenge for finance minister Jeremy Hunt as he prepares to raise taxes and cut spending next week. Economic output shrank by 0.2%...
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7 percent over past 12 months
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.4 percent from September,...
Surviving a Recession
A recession is a period of economic decline, and many factors can contribute to it. We'll look at what causes a recession and ways to survive one. Saving pennies in a piggy bank.Photo by maitree rimthong on Pexels.
Jobless claims tick up to 225,000 as economy faces recession risk
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits rose by 7,000 to 225,000 last week, a discouraging sign for the economy, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are a sign the unusually strong labor market might be starting to react to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tighten monetary policy to slow economywide spending and bring down inflation.
UK Consumers Not Prepared For Inflation
Inflation levels are skyrocketing, wage growth is stagnant and consumer confidence is approaching a three-decade low. Despite heaps of evidence showing that rising inflation is going to result in a grim future, many consumers are resisting any spending changes to deal with the changing times to come. Global management consultancy...
Business activity slumps further amid threat of recession, report shows
Stubbornly high inflation and the looming threat of recession saw activity slump at Scottish firms last month – with a warning that worse is to come. The Bank of Scotland’s Business Activity Index fell to 45.8 in October, down 2.2 points from the month before as growth in employment further weakened and the drop in new orders quickened.
Is the US in a Recession? The Latest on the Stock Market, Layoffs, Inflation and More
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After almost a yearlong battle, inflation is finally showing signs of cooling as signaled in this week's Consumer Price Index report. The stock market rallied in response, with investors hopeful that the Federal Reserve might finally back down on aggressive interest rate hikes at next month's meeting.
European stocks up despite recession warnings, US shares extend rally
Global stocks mostly ended higher on Friday as slower US inflation and an easing of Covid restrictions in China boosted investor sentiment, despite prospects of a downturn. US stocks also ended higher, extending Thursday's rally after closely-watched government data showed annual inflation in the world's biggest economy had eased slightly -- dimming expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Americans' pandemic savings will make it much tougher for the Fed to cool inflation, Wells Fargo says
US households have around $1.2 trillion in pandemic savings, according to Wells Fargo. But that could be bad for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle, the bank warned. Companies will keep hiking prices as long as Americans have savings to dip into, strategists said. Americans still have a pile of pandemic...
