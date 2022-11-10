ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbine, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve

TRENTON – In response to a report from the state comptroller about how consistently low-rated nursing homes continue to receive Medicaid funding, state lawmakers are advancing yet another package of bills aimed at improving long-term care. Nursing homes have been at the center of attention often at the Statehouse...
NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?

For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
Shore News Network

Murphy once again condemns antisemitism in New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – With the announcement of the arrest of a Sayreville teen who threatened to attack synagogues in the Garden State, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy thanked the FBI and state police for quick action to neutralize the threat. “I am grateful to the FBI, as well as state law enforcement partners including the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police, and the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, for their tireless efforts in mitigating the immediate threat to our Jewish synagogues,” Murphy said. “While this specific threat may be mitigated, we know this remains a tense time for our The post Murphy once again condemns antisemitism in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.
thesunpapers.com

County health department declares code blue weather emergency

The Burlington County department of health is declaring a code blue weather emergency from 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 until 7 a.m. on Nov. 15. A code blue declaration is made in Burlington County when frigid weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals or families without shelter. During the declaration, the county provides for short-term sheltering in clean, safe locations.
Field & Stream

Former New Jersey State Senator to Sue Governor Over Decision to Reinstate Bear Hunt

A former New Jersey legislator says he’s joining forces with a coalition of animal rights organizations to sue New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy over his recent decision to reinstate bear hunting in the Garden State. Murphy announced that he would renew the black bear season on Thursday, November 10, pointing to a significant uptick in “tragic bear-human interactions” as his rationale for doing so. He banned the hunt back in 2018 by executive order.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Health Department says flu-like illnesses higher in New Jersey than this time last year

A new alert from the state Health Department suggests influenza activity levels, and flu-like illnesses in general, may be on the rise. While flu activity levels are reportedly "moderate statewide," the latest numbers also show that "Emergency Department visits and outpatient provider visits associated with influenza-like illness are higher than last week & higher than this week last year."
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving

It’s something everybody goes through in life, usually on multiple occasions, but it’s rarely discussed and many are unprepared to deal with it. A New Jersey lawmaker is now pushing a plan to help Garden State students understand the grieving process, and how to handle loss in a healthy way.
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy