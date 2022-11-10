TRENTON, NJ – With the announcement of the arrest of a Sayreville teen who threatened to attack synagogues in the Garden State, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy thanked the FBI and state police for quick action to neutralize the threat. “I am grateful to the FBI, as well as state law enforcement partners including the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police, and the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, for their tireless efforts in mitigating the immediate threat to our Jewish synagogues,” Murphy said. “While this specific threat may be mitigated, we know this remains a tense time for our The post Murphy once again condemns antisemitism in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO