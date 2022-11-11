ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Football Frenzy preview: Whitehall vs. South Christian

The quarterfinals are Friday night where D4 giants Whitehall and Grand Rapids South Christian will face off. (Nov. 11, 2022) Football Frenzy preview: Whitehall vs. South Christian. The quarterfinals are Friday night where D4 giants Whitehall and Grand Rapids South Christian will face off. (Nov. 11, 2022) Get rid of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

OCEANA COUNTY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for west Michigan by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids beginning Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Counties included in the advisory include: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is Grand Rapids Really Going to See Snow This Weekend?

What? Snow this weekend? In two words, "Most Probably!" Okay, we're not going to be able to ski yet, but it's going to be darn cold this weekend according to the Fox17 weather team and with that, we will probably see snow! Kids are going to be thrilled and I see snowmen appearing in yards and snowball fights coming.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

One on one with Olivia Sanabia

Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!. Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Veterans Voices special

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. News 8 is honoring our veterans by sharing their stories this Veterans Day. (Nov. 12, 2022) Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

Friday marked the beginning of the fundraising season, which will last through Christmas Eve. (Nov. 11, 2022) Friday marked the beginning of the fundraising season, which will last through Christmas Eve. (Nov. 11, 2022) Get rid of old tires at free event in Kent County. From 8:30 a.m. to 11...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
discoverkalamazoo.com

Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter

Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 111422. Storm Tam 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Sites announced for 5 Grand Rapids football teams headed to state semifinals

The state semifinals are next for the Grand Rapids area’s five regional football champions. The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the sites for the Nov. 18-19 games. Check out where Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian, Catholic Central and West Catholic are headed. Winners will advance to the Nov. 25-26 state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Local vets honor 50-year lunch tradition

Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong. (Nov. 11, 2022) Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong. (Nov. 11, 2022) To The Point: Looking at new MI Legislature. “To The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
theolafmessenger.com

Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.

On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Maranda Van Andel Institute and Choice Schools

Hope beats Calvin to advance to the NCAA regional. (Nov. 12, 2022) Grand Valley marched into Davenport ranked No. 1 in the nation and with the mission to win the conference outright. (Nov. 12, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 111222. Areas near the lakeshore are expected to accumulate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

