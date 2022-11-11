Read full article on original website
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
WOOD
Football Frenzy preview: Whitehall vs. South Christian
The quarterfinals are Friday night where D4 giants Whitehall and Grand Rapids South Christian will face off. (Nov. 11, 2022) Football Frenzy preview: Whitehall vs. South Christian. The quarterfinals are Friday night where D4 giants Whitehall and Grand Rapids South Christian will face off. (Nov. 11, 2022) Get rid of...
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.
OCEANA COUNTY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for west Michigan by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids beginning Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Counties included in the advisory include: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren...
Record-breaking temperatures send off our last 'warm' day of the season
Communities around West Michigan made history today. Plenty of sunshine and southerly winds bolstered temperatures much above average, and into high-temperature record-breaking territory.
Is Grand Rapids Really Going to See Snow This Weekend?
What? Snow this weekend? In two words, "Most Probably!" Okay, we're not going to be able to ski yet, but it's going to be darn cold this weekend according to the Fox17 weather team and with that, we will probably see snow! Kids are going to be thrilled and I see snowmen appearing in yards and snowball fights coming.
MLive.com
See photos as Muskegon football faces Zeeland West in D3 regional finals
MUSKEGON, MI - Fans braved the first snow of the season to watch Muskegon face off against Zeeland West at Muskegon High School on Saturday. Muskegon took an immediate lead, but Zeeland West caught up in the second half, making for a nail-biting fourth quarter.
Get rid of old tires at free event in Grand Rapids
If you've swapped out the tires on your car in preparation for the snow and you need somewhere to dispose of the old ones, there's an opportunity to do that for free.
WOOD
One on one with Olivia Sanabia
Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!. Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
WWMTCw
Possible name change for McCamley Field, proposal 3 passes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and...
WOOD
Veterans Voices special
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. News 8 is honoring our veterans by sharing their stories this Veterans Day. (Nov. 12, 2022) Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022)
WOOD
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
Friday marked the beginning of the fundraising season, which will last through Christmas Eve. (Nov. 11, 2022) Friday marked the beginning of the fundraising season, which will last through Christmas Eve. (Nov. 11, 2022) Get rid of old tires at free event in Kent County. From 8:30 a.m. to 11...
Seven-year-old soda maker from Kalamazoo makes semifinals in national beverage contest
KALAMAZOO, MI — “We start with fresh spring water, add real fruit, carbonate it and then we add a little bit of citric acid and we can it,” explains Good Soda CEO Beau Blackmon, age 7. It’s as simple as that, says the Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School first-grader,...
‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza.
discoverkalamazoo.com
Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter
Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
WOOD
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 111422. Storm Tam 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday,...
MLive.com
Sites announced for 5 Grand Rapids football teams headed to state semifinals
The state semifinals are next for the Grand Rapids area’s five regional football champions. The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the sites for the Nov. 18-19 games. Check out where Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian, Catholic Central and West Catholic are headed. Winners will advance to the Nov. 25-26 state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
WOOD
Local vets honor 50-year lunch tradition
Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong. (Nov. 11, 2022) Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong. (Nov. 11, 2022) To The Point: Looking at new MI Legislature. “To The...
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
theolafmessenger.com
Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.
On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
WOOD
Maranda Van Andel Institute and Choice Schools
Hope beats Calvin to advance to the NCAA regional. (Nov. 12, 2022) Grand Valley marched into Davenport ranked No. 1 in the nation and with the mission to win the conference outright. (Nov. 12, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 111222. Areas near the lakeshore are expected to accumulate...
