Woodbine, NJ

NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?

For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
The ‘most successful way’ to quit smoking, according to NJ expert

How many times have you tried to kick your addiction to nicotine?. Maybe you'll have more success this week, starting Nov. 17, knowing that countless smokers across New Jersey and the U.S. are trying to quit at the same time. The Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society,...
NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving

It’s something everybody goes through in life, usually on multiple occasions, but it’s rarely discussed and many are unprepared to deal with it. A New Jersey lawmaker is now pushing a plan to help Garden State students understand the grieving process, and how to handle loss in a healthy way.
NJ faces epic teacher shortage – Can it be fixed?

As school districts across New Jersey struggle to hire new teachers and retain existing staff, Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force to come up with strategies of addressing both issues. The shortage has existed for years, but was made worse by the pandemic and the stresses of remote...
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
As Thanksgiving approaches, NJ food insecurity is getting worse

With Thanksgiving coming up next week many New Jersey families will get together and enjoy a big home-cooked meal, but some Garden State residents won’t be able to, because they’re struggling to put enough food on the table every night. According to Nicole Williams, the communications and public...
Do we live long in NJ? How we rank nationally might surprise you

It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is a very stressful state. There are multiple factors that contribute to this. Most notably, our very high taxes. In fact, stressing about money is one of the biggest issues most of us have in common here in The Garden State. But even when financial stability isn't a problem, it's still hard not to allow the stress of ever-growing taxes to affect us when it comes to living in New Jersey.
Toms River, NJ
