NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Where is Squiggy? Reward offered for beloved rooster missing from Atlantic County, NJ
The operators of the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary are appealing for the return of their beloved rooster, Squiggy. Squiggy went missing from the sanctuary in Hamilton, Atlantic County, last Tuesday. Money for an $1,800 reward has been donated and is being offered for the bird's safe return. Funny Farm posted...
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
NJ truck slams school bus full of kids in Indiana; faces possible DWI charges
A tractor-trailer owned by a New Jersey trucking company whose driver police said smelled of alcohol slammed into a school bus carrying two dozen students in Indiana on Saturday night/. Warsaw, Indiana police said they received calls about a truck speeding and swerving as it headed west on Route 30...
At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?
For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
The ‘most successful way’ to quit smoking, according to NJ expert
How many times have you tried to kick your addiction to nicotine?. Maybe you'll have more success this week, starting Nov. 17, knowing that countless smokers across New Jersey and the U.S. are trying to quit at the same time. The Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society,...
Did a loved one just die? NJ trying to stop ‘death deals’ harassment
A growing number of New Jersey residents grieving the loss of a family member are reporting being contacted, and in some cases harassed, by companies offering inheritance advances for a fee after a loved one has passed. Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris is sponsoring a measure that would prohibit the solicitation...
NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving
It’s something everybody goes through in life, usually on multiple occasions, but it’s rarely discussed and many are unprepared to deal with it. A New Jersey lawmaker is now pushing a plan to help Garden State students understand the grieving process, and how to handle loss in a healthy way.
NJ scofflaw owes Port Authority $60K for years of toll cheating
A man whose last known address is in Manalapan is subject to a summons from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for what the agency described as a breach of an agreement to pay just over half of what he is said to owe in unpaid tolls and administrative fees.
Life-saving EMS squads in NJ are fighting to survive financially
Emergency responders across New Jersey are facing an emergency of their own. They’re finding it increasingly difficult to maintain operations because they are frequently paid only a small percentage of their actual costs to transport someone needing medical care in an ambulance. According to Greg Scott, the president of...
NJ faces epic teacher shortage – Can it be fixed?
As school districts across New Jersey struggle to hire new teachers and retain existing staff, Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force to come up with strategies of addressing both issues. The shortage has existed for years, but was made worse by the pandemic and the stresses of remote...
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
NJ residents captured the spectacular fall foliage
We're just about a week or so past peak and the colors of fall are quickly fading to grey in New Jersey. This year seemed to be one of the more colorful years of the past few. Leaf peepers all over the state got some pretty good shots of Mother Nature's display.
How certain social media content is negatively shaping future of New Jersey youth
In a world where many are often consumed by social media, the impacts that viewing and being influenced by the content portrayed on these sites has on human behavior -- particularly that of teenagers and youth -- is a concern and something to be looked more into moving forward. It's...
Curvy NJ art teacher makes first TV appearance since calls for her firing
PENNSAUKEN — A New Jersey educator with an eye-catching figure who went viral for photos of her tight-fitting apparel in the classroom has made her first television appearance and released her first children's book. Roxsana Diaz is an elementary school art teacher in Pennsauken. She's known to her students...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Best Small Towns In America
There is a small town right here in New Jersey that has recently been honored as one of the best small towns in the entire nation, and it's not necessarily one of the first Garden State towns that might come to mind. There are dozens of amazing small towns dotting...
As Thanksgiving approaches, NJ food insecurity is getting worse
With Thanksgiving coming up next week many New Jersey families will get together and enjoy a big home-cooked meal, but some Garden State residents won’t be able to, because they’re struggling to put enough food on the table every night. According to Nicole Williams, the communications and public...
Make Plans To Visit The Best Expensive Restaurant In New Jersey
We have all kinds of restaurants in New Jersey. From family style to fancy, there is no doubt the Garden State has it all. And when it comes to expensive restaurants, our best is one of the best in the whole country. Expensive is an interesting word when it comes...
Do we live long in NJ? How we rank nationally might surprise you
It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is a very stressful state. There are multiple factors that contribute to this. Most notably, our very high taxes. In fact, stressing about money is one of the biggest issues most of us have in common here in The Garden State. But even when financial stability isn't a problem, it's still hard not to allow the stress of ever-growing taxes to affect us when it comes to living in New Jersey.
