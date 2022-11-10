Study Finds Dexcom G7 Setup is Easier, Requires Fewer Tasks for Older Adults than Previous Generations

Read full article on original website
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
The One Food You Should Never Eat Because It Almost Always Leads To Stomach Fat, According To An Obesity Doctor
While you’re most likely aware that potato chips are not the epitome of a healthy snack, it might be interesting to find out which type of carbohydrate within them (and other ultra-processed junk foods) can lead to stomach fat. If you’re watching your weight and trying to eat healthier, experts say avoiding refined carbohydrates in particular is key.
2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
MedicineNet.com
Why Does My Lower Leg Ache at Night?
Although your legs support the weight of your body throughout the day, they should not be giving you discomfort, especially at night. Some of the most common reasons for leg pain, particularly at nighttime include:. Inflammation of muscles and tendons. Vein issues. Healthcare practitioners frequently hear complaints about stabbing pain,...
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
mailplus.co.uk
Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases
BECOMING a parent for the first time is a major moment for anyone — but for Laura Gayton, giving birth to a healthy, crying baby boy felt nothing short of a ‘miracle’. Laura, a swimming teacher from Kettering, Northants, is one of around 10,800 people in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF), a progressive genetic disease that claims the lives of half of those affected before the age of 40.
News-Medical.net
Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations
A subset of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience, a Cell Press journal. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers...
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
MedicalXpress
Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
beingpatient.com
Foods to Reverse Dementia? Here’s What the Science Says
Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed studies say about the possibility of foods to reverse dementia. Altogether, there are currently no cures or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Once a person is diagnosed, their symptoms — memory loss, personality changes, cognitive impairments — will worsen making everyday tasks more and more difficult to do. By the time these cognitive and memory symptoms appear, there is already substantial pathology and plaque buildup within the brain. Researchers are developing cutting-edge treatments to stop and possible even undo this plaque build-up. In the meantime, people can make lifestyle modifications — including exercise, addressing existing health issues like blood pressure and obesity, eating a healthy diet and staying away from certain foods — to protect their brain health, and stave off cognitive decline.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
Good News Network
Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Tri-City Herald
More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity
The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
diabetesdaily.com
11 Ways to Lower Your A1C
Hemoglobin A1C — abbreviated HbA1C or just A1C — is the single most important benchmark of blood sugar management success. It’s the first number that your doctor or endocrinologist wants to see to help evaluate the success of your treatment, and possibly the number that was used to diagnose your diabetes in the first place.
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
