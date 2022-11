The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO