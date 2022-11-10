Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
1027superhits.com
Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
25newsnow.com
Peoria mayor reveals personal connection to city’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Mayor Rita Ali’s community effort to solve gun violence in Peoria met again earlier today. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the Safety Net program is searching for solutions and that it’s been successful so far - because they’re getting more people involved.
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
1027superhits.com
South Side Mission: Thanksgiving meal sign ups ending soon
PEORIA, Ill. — This year marks the 51st year that Peoria’s South Side Mission will offer its Thanksgiving Meal ministry. The Mission will prepare 900 pounds of turkey and all the fixings, then deliver those meals to people who can’t get out or who may be alone on Thanksgiving Day.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to federal prison following April police chase
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for a few years after pleading guilty to a felony weapons-related charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced last week to three and a third years in prison after pleading guilty back in July to a charge of Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon.
WTRF
Caterpillar worker ‘incinerated’ by molten iron, company fined
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTRF) — Federal investigators executed a fine to Caterpillar, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of industrial vehicles and equipment, after a worker was killed by falling into a vat of molten iron, according to CBS News. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent investigators to...
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
starvedrock.media
Change Of Lawyers In Bureau County Murder Case
For the second time since being charged, a Princeton murder defendant has changed lawyers. The public defender's office in Bureau County is again defending 21-year-old Davijion Robinson of Kewanee. His private counsel, Maureen Williams who was just hired in June, has withdrawn from the case. Despite the change is representation, Robinson's trial date is still set for February.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
977wmoi.com
Non-Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Incident in Fulton County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2021 Freightliner Truck Tractor. DRIVER: Unit 1 – Douglas L. Deatrick, a 39-year-old male from Creve Coeur, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PASSENGER: Unit 1 – George T. Johnson, a 31-year-old male from Bloomington, IL – Transported...
wglt.org
19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment
A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced to life in prison
An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
