Cambridge, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Investigation Ramps Up Before Expected 2024 Announcement

The special master appointed in Donald Trump's classified documents case has announced he will be consulting with the National Archives and Records Administration to discuss its practices regarding the categorization of materials under the Presidents Record Act. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was tasked with independently reviewing the thousands of documents...
FLORIDA STATE
Nymag.com

Truth Social Is Donald Trump’s Self-made Prison

Our scene begins in an office at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, sits at his desk, head in his hands. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, approaches, avoiding the documents thrown haphazardly all over the floor. He presents Trump with a list of Truth Social messages for his approval.

