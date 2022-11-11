Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman who accused Prince Andrew drops 'mistaken' allegations against Alan Dershowitz
The American woman who accused Prince Andrew of sex trafficking and won millions now says she "may have been mistaken" about accusing Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz of similar alleged misdeeds. Virginia Roberts Giuffre dropped her longstanding lawsuit against Dershowitz on Tuesday, saying she might have been wrong when she...
Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Says She ‘May Have Made a Mistake,’ Dismisses Lawsuit Against Alan Dershowitz ‘Without Costs’
Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre said that she “may” have made a mistake when she claimed she was instructed to have sex with Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, as the parties agreed to permanently dismiss their lawsuits against each other on Tuesday. “I have long believed that...
In victory for Dershowitz, Epstein victim says: I ‘may have made a mistake’ in accusing him
One of Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known sexual abuse victims, Virginia Giuffre, has settled a bitterly fought defamation lawsuit with famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Ghislaine Maxwell praises Trump for backing her in prison interview: ‘I was touched’
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and confidant of infamous child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, told a filmmaker that the support of men including Donald Trump and Prince Andrew gave her a "big boost" in prison. Maxwell was convicted in June and was sentenced to 20 years in prison...
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
‘This case is about greed and cheating’: Trump Organization tax trial begins as Weisselberg set to testify for prosecution
Trump Advisors Frantically Urge Trump to Ignore Jan. 6th Investigation Subpoena. The only criminal trial to arise out of the years-long probe into former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company kicked off on Monday with opening statements from prosecutors who said the case was not about the ex-president.
Trump Investigation Ramps Up Before Expected 2024 Announcement
The special master appointed in Donald Trump's classified documents case has announced he will be consulting with the National Archives and Records Administration to discuss its practices regarding the categorization of materials under the Presidents Record Act. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was tasked with independently reviewing the thousands of documents...
Nymag.com
Truth Social Is Donald Trump’s Self-made Prison
Our scene begins in an office at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, sits at his desk, head in his hands. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, approaches, avoiding the documents thrown haphazardly all over the floor. He presents Trump with a list of Truth Social messages for his approval.
Judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation suit against Trump Jr., Giuliani
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that accused former President Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and others of witness intimidation and retaliation related to Vindman’s congressional testimony against the former president. The 29-page...
