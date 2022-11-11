ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

pvpanthers.com

Resilience Key to Five Set Thriller Win Over Southern

PRAIRIE VIEW - It was another dramatic finish for the Prairie. View A&M Lady Panthers volleyball team Sunday afternoon as PVAMU came out on top in a fifth set to squeak out a 3-2 victory over Southern in the William J. Nicks Baby Dome. It was a back-and-forth affair as...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
pvpanthers.com

Panthers Take Win Over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – In a crucial matchup on Saturday inside of the Simmons Bank Field the Prairie View A&M University football team clawed there way to a 55-24 victory over the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions. With the win the Panthers improved to 5-5 overall and...
PINE BLUFF, AR
FOX Sports

College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1

It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kwhi.com

TOMIKIA LeGRANDE NAMED SOLE FINALIST FOR PVAMU PRESIDENT

Prairie View A&M University has selected who will serve as its next president. Dr. Tomikia LeGrande was named on Thursday by the Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents as the sole finalist to become Prairie View A&M’s ninth president. Dr. LeGrande is currently the vice president for...
106.3 The Buzz

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING

A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas we have a problem

I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN

A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX

