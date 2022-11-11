Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Related
pvpanthers.com
Resilience Key to Five Set Thriller Win Over Southern
PRAIRIE VIEW - It was another dramatic finish for the Prairie. View A&M Lady Panthers volleyball team Sunday afternoon as PVAMU came out on top in a fifth set to squeak out a 3-2 victory over Southern in the William J. Nicks Baby Dome. It was a back-and-forth affair as...
pvpanthers.com
Panthers Take Win Over UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – In a crucial matchup on Saturday inside of the Simmons Bank Field the Prairie View A&M University football team clawed there way to a 55-24 victory over the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions. With the win the Panthers improved to 5-5 overall and...
Ridge Point beats Katy Tompkins 35-33 in 2OT thriller in 6A DI bi-district playoffs
Fort Bend Ridge Point slugged it out against Katy Tompkins as the Panthers sealed a wild 35-33 victory over the Falcons in double overtime
FOX Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1
It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
Early Returns: Takeaways from Jarace Walker's First Two Collegiate Games
Jarace Walker enters the season as a lottery pick on a talented Houston team geared for a national title run. What are the key takeaways from his first two collegiate games that saw him average 15.5 points and 10 rebounds?
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of Leaders
NEW YORK (Covering Katy News) - The NBA and WNBA are announcing the second group of Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, and one of the team members is Seven Lakes High School basketball star Justice Carlton.
kwhi.com
TOMIKIA LeGRANDE NAMED SOLE FINALIST FOR PVAMU PRESIDENT
Prairie View A&M University has selected who will serve as its next president. Dr. Tomikia LeGrande was named on Thursday by the Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents as the sole finalist to become Prairie View A&M’s ninth president. Dr. LeGrande is currently the vice president for...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Click2Houston.com
Virginia man in Navy receives life sentence in killing of Houston woman who was pregnant with twins, DA says
HOUSTON – A Virginia man who was convicted of killing a Houston woman who he was involved with after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. Ogg said Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, who...
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
defendernetwork.com
Texas we have a problem
I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
KBTX.com
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Comments / 0