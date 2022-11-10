Read full article on original website
theScore
Arsenal enter World Cup break 5 points clear atop Premier League table
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal will head into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League after Martin Odegaard’s double clinched a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton on Saturday. The captain’s goals in the 55th and 75th minutes showed City, which lost...
theScore
Garnacho's last-gasp strike edges Manchester United past Fulham
LONDON (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho made sure Manchester United goes into the World Cup break on a high by scoring a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday. In the last Premier League game before the tournament in Qatar, Garnacho came off the bench to...
theScore
Ronaldo: Manchester United 'betrayed' me
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed in a wide-ranging interview Sunday that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's attempts to offload him in the summer transfer window. Ronaldo also took aim at United manager Erik ten Hag, saying he has no respect for the Dutchman. When asked if he felt the Red Devils...
theScore
World Cup preview: Everything you need to know about Group C
With the 2022 World Cup just days away, we're taking a deep dive into all eight groups, highlighting the star players to watch, examining the biggest storylines to follow, and offering some predictions for how things may play out. Here's everything you need to know about Group C, which features Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.
theScore
Report: Manchester United irate after Ronaldo's explosive interview
Predictably, Cristiano Ronaldo's recent comments haven't gone over well at Manchester United. Red Devils officials were irate after the 37-year-old went public Sunday to air his grievances about the club and manager Erik ten Hag, according to ESPN's Rob Dawson. Manchester United addressed the controversial interview Monday, saying that they're...
theScore
Why Ismael Kone will be one of Canada's most-watched players in Qatar
A week after he signed his first professional contract with CF Montreal, Ismael Kone was on the phone. He was already thinking about his future. "'My dream is to go and play soccer in Europe,'" Rocco Placentino, sporting director of Kone's former club CS Saint-Laurent, remembers the young midfielder saying.
theScore
Neymar says Qatar could be final World Cup: 'I'll play like it's the last'
Neymar has cast doubt over his participation at the 2026 World Cup in North America, saying Qatar could be his final appearance in the global showpiece. The 30-year-old attacker has played in the last two World Cups for Brazil, but the Canarinha's fifth and most recent success in the tournament was in 2002.
