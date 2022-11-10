ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview

Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching

This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Miami looking for faster start against retooling Florida A&M

Although the Miami Hurricanes have won their first two games, they are still looking for a complete performance. The Hurricanes hope to achieve it when they host Florida A&M on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami (2-0) has trailed at halftime in each of its wins over Lafayette and...
CORAL GABLES, FL

