Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands
Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
Unstoppable at 101: Iris Apfel launches new makeup collection, proves it’s never too late to be your authentic self
This past October, the 101-year-old businesswoman, stylist, interior designer, and fashion model Iris Apfel partnered with cosmetic brand Ciaté London to launch her first-ever makeup collection, Ciaté London x Iris Apfel. With this latest beauty collab, Apfel, well known for her spunky and eclectic fashion style and vitality,...
13 Ways Fashion People Are Wearing This Trendy Fall Staple
We first reported on the sweater vest trend in 2020 when it blew up on our social media feeds and although a few years have now passed, we're pleased to report that they're definitely still a thing in 2022. Rather than being a must-have It item this season, the trend mania that surrounded them has died down and now sweater vests are simply a trendy fall staple that stylish people are wearing with their casual, everyday outfits. If you ask me, these looks prove that it's an item worth adding to your forever wardrobe.
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's French Manicure Completes Her '90s Beauty Aesthetic
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is here to remind you that she's all in on the modern '90s aesthetic. While getting ready, the entertainer snapped a sultry selfie showing off her minimal nails, matte makeup, and trendy updo. In the Instagram Story, Bailon-Houghton places her well-manicured hand coyly on her chin, inadvertently showing...
fashionunited.com
SS23 Womenswear color trends
Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key Spring/Summer 2023 colour directions emerging from international Women’s Fashion Month. Seasonal colour connects to the human environments both physical and digital. Eco tones inspired by the natural world offer physical products the transeasonality and longevity consumers are seeking whilst ultra-brights that are not always eco-friendly to produce can be enjoyed in the virtual landscape as designers introduce vibrant shades to digital fashion items.
Vogue
Patent Looks All Shiny And New Again
From 19th-century military caps to Mary Quant’s swinging ’60s designs, Chanel’s 1991 dominatrix-inspired trenches to Richard Quinn’s oil-slick bodysuits, patent leather’s chameleonic qualities are evident in the many guises it has enjoyed. We are happy to report that the high-shine trend has returned in all its squeaky glory for autumn/winter 2022.
