Fall River, MA

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford

Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Mansfield boy collects 2 tons of food, $4K in donations for Massachusetts pantries

MANSFIELD, Mass. — After he collected weeks' worth of food for his local food pantry in 2021, Belmond Schwartz said he wanted to do it "bigger and better" in a year's time. The 9-year-old from Mansfield, Massachusetts, delivered on his promise in a big way, collecting 2 tons of food that will be going to food pantries in his hometown and the neighboring community of Easton as they prepare to feed people in need for Thanksgiving.
MANSFIELD, MA
Welcome Home, a home goods pantry, is uplifting families and bolstering communities

Welcome Home, a Newton-based nonprofit founded by Julie Plaut Mahoney, provides about 75 struggling families with like-new donated household goods each month. New immigrants, participants in domestic violence survivor programs, and families relocating from shelters into affordable homes are just some of the clients, said Mahoney. The main mission of...
NEWTON, MA
TheNew Bedford Festival Theatre announces historic 33rd season!

New Bedford Festival Theatre announces historic 33rd season!. New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall along with Artistic Director George Charbonneau and Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Bettencourt have announced the company’s 33rd season. Festival Theatre will now be producing shows year-round. In this historic season, Festival Theatre will move from a single summer production to a full season of three (3) major musical.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips

A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
MELROSE, MA
Thursday, November 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Outer Cape in Autumn

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we venture past the Cape’s crooked elbow and meet a local woman who is determined to trek every hiking trail on Cape Cod, and offers tips for heading “off the beaten path.” We fuel up with food that is decidedly not lobster rolls or fried clams (try, global cuisine at the newest restaurant in Orleans). We check out a historic inn in Eastham, and take in beautiful views from a new state-of-the-art inclined elevator connecting the Pilgrim Monument to downtown Provincetown.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12

Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
NEWPORT, RI
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI

