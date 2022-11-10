Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
Fire breaks out inside Fall River shopping plaza
Crews rushed to the scene of a fire inside a Fall River shopping plaza Monday night.
WCVB
Mansfield boy collects 2 tons of food, $4K in donations for Massachusetts pantries
MANSFIELD, Mass. — After he collected weeks' worth of food for his local food pantry in 2021, Belmond Schwartz said he wanted to do it "bigger and better" in a year's time. The 9-year-old from Mansfield, Massachusetts, delivered on his promise in a big way, collecting 2 tons of food that will be going to food pantries in his hometown and the neighboring community of Easton as they prepare to feed people in need for Thanksgiving.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man planning some fun and relaxation after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man is planning some fun and relaxation after hitting it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Mariano Raposo is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus” instant ticket game. Raposo, a landscaper...
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
thescopeboston.org
Welcome Home, a home goods pantry, is uplifting families and bolstering communities
Welcome Home, a Newton-based nonprofit founded by Julie Plaut Mahoney, provides about 75 struggling families with like-new donated household goods each month. New immigrants, participants in domestic violence survivor programs, and families relocating from shelters into affordable homes are just some of the clients, said Mahoney. The main mission of...
newbedfordguide.com
TheNew Bedford Festival Theatre announces historic 33rd season!
New Bedford Festival Theatre announces historic 33rd season!. New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall along with Artistic Director George Charbonneau and Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Bettencourt have announced the company’s 33rd season. Festival Theatre will now be producing shows year-round. In this historic season, Festival Theatre will move from a single summer production to a full season of three (3) major musical.
Single family residence in Osterville sells for $2.4 million
T Roy bought the property at 76 Old Mill Road, Osterville, from Cynthia A Parrella on Oct. 24, 2022. The $2,425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $2,105. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 23,958-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Bright Nights and Winterlights in Mass. up for best holiday lights display
Two Massachusetts light display are in the running to be voted the most favorited holiday lights display in the country. Bright Nights in Forest Park and Winterlights in Stockbridge, Canton and North Andover are in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best favorite holiday lights display. “For many...
WCVB
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: We visit the new Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill; Greenhouse reopens for dining; Lab & office building sold for $4.2M
We visit the new Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill at Natick Mall. The Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill has just opened on the second floor food court at Natick Mall, so we paid the new restaurant a visit for lunch on a weekday afternoon. There was a short line, and it moved quickly.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips
A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
WCVB
Thursday, November 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Outer Cape in Autumn
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we venture past the Cape’s crooked elbow and meet a local woman who is determined to trek every hiking trail on Cape Cod, and offers tips for heading “off the beaten path.” We fuel up with food that is decidedly not lobster rolls or fried clams (try, global cuisine at the newest restaurant in Orleans). We check out a historic inn in Eastham, and take in beautiful views from a new state-of-the-art inclined elevator connecting the Pilgrim Monument to downtown Provincetown.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News yet again spurs the City of Quincy to do what it should have already been doing? #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News yet again spurs the City of Quincy to do what it should have already been doing?. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Has Quincy Quarry News yet...
newportthisweek.com
Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12
Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
ABC6.com
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
A New Miss Fall River/Outstanding Teen Has Been Crowned for 2023
Two local women were crowned to represent the city of Fall River for this year's Miss Fall River/Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition. On Saturday, November 12th, Megan Sylvia of New Bedford took home the title of Miss Fall River 2023 and Na’shajia Monteiro is your new Miss Fall River Outstanding Teen for 2023.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Nov. 6-12
A house in Blackstone that sold for $115,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 357 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $452,500, $264 per square foot.
