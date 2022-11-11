(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Peabody High School Football Coach Mark Bettencourt – Tanners Re-group, Head to Westford Academy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Related
WCVB
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
WMUR.com
High school football: D-3 and D-4 champions crowned, D-2 semifinalists battle
Campbell came out on top against Trinity for the D-3 title, while Somersworth soared against Newport in D-4. Pelham and Souhegan won their respective D-2 semifinal games.
msonewsports.com
North Shore Teams Still Playing – Football, Soccer, Field Hockey, Volleyball – Schedules for this Weekend
D1 – St. John’s Prep vs. Central Catholic. D1 – Concord-Carlisle at St. John’s Prep 11/13, 11. D2 – Masconomet vs. Silver Lake Regional 11/12, 1 – at Bishop Fenwick. D3 – Belchertown at Stoneham 11/13, 1. D3 – North Reading at Hanover...
homenewshere.com
Cheerleaders finish second; CC teams also compete
On Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Fall Cheerleading team competed in the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet and placed second in Division 3. “We went through a few changes due to an injury and having to put two girls into different spots. They really pulled through and increased their score by four points from the competition before which qualified us for regionals. The coaching staff is very proud of these girls and are excited to give the best routine of the season this Sunday at regionals to move on to the state meet.”
msonewsports.com
Endicott Football Completes an Undefeated Regular Season (10-0) 26-21 Win at Western New England
SPRINGFIELD – The No. 23/23 nationally ranked Endicott football team defeated Western New England, 26-21, in conference action on Saturday afternoon at Golden Bear Stadium. With the win, the Gulls became the first program in the CCC era to go undefeated in the regular season (10-0, 6-0 CCC). Endicott...
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree
BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
Time Out Global
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
universalhub.com
Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age
This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
everettleader.com
Overcrowded, Out of Step, The New High School Isn’t New Anymore
Following a great deal of public protest, the new Everett High School, which is not new anymore, was overcrowded the day it opened its doors in September 2007. It replaced the outdated former high school location on Broadway. It was built at a cost of almost several hundred million dollars.
"Stop White Hate" sign outside Bellingham school has some parents on edge
BELLINGHAM - Some parents are on edge after a sign that said "Stop White Hate" was discovered along the street entrance of Bellingham High School over the weekend. School Superintendent Peter Morano sent an email to parents this week saying "...it is deplorable, and we denounce it." Police say a couple of residents took it down when they saw it and brought it to the police department. "I don't know what led to it, I don't know why they put it up there, I don't know if it's a parent that's upset because of the way things are...
Home built nearly 300 years ago up for sale in Natick
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of history? A nearly 300-year-old home is up for sale in Natick. It's called the Henry Loker House and is on the city's registry of historic homes. The Natick Historical Society says the Lokers have a long history of naming their children Henry Loker. The man who built the home isn't as famous as his son. Henry Loker Jr. commanded a militia in the Battle of Bunker Hill. "In Natick, there is a street named after them. There used to be a school named after them....
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
25 Investigates: 911 calls reveal what Boston’s Franklin Park neighbors report the most
BOSTON — Franklin Peralta and his two daughters visit Franklin Park almost every day, but they never come around after sundown. “It’s a solitary place at night so we try to stay away from it,” he said. Peralta, like most Boston residents, was deeply disturbed by the...
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
Founder of legendary Kowloon restaurant dies at 95
One of the most iconic restaurants in the Boston area has lost its matriarch. In a post on its Twitter page, Kowloon announced that founder Madeline Wong has passed away at the age of 95. “Throughout her 95 years, she lived life to its fullest, and was an incredible and...
What’s Open & Closed on Veterans Day 2022
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Building inside Nevins Hall. Early on November 11, there will be a tour of veterans monuments. The public is invited to attend, that as well. The Town...
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Comments / 0