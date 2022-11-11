Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Related
whtc.com
Hudsonville Woman Victim of Sunday Carjacking
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville woman was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, the unnamed woman was at a drug store on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street when two men approached her vehicle and asked for a ride to a nearby house. She agreed to their request, and one of the men displayed a weapon, forced her out, and drove off to the east.
Deputies searching for armed suspect in Muskegon Co.
Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.
GRPD: Police K-9 stabbed during standoff; suspect arrested
A suspect stabbed a police dog during a standoff in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
Were two shootings in two days connected?
Kent County sheriff's detectives are trying to determine if a series of recent shootings in the area around East Kentwood High School are related.
Update: Missing man found, reunited with family
A missing man from Wyoming believed to be endangered was found and was returned home to his family safe.
48-year-old mini-bike driver dies following crash with truck
HOLLAND, Mich. — A man has died after crashing into a truck in Holland Saturday evening, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were responding to reports that a pick-up truck and mini-bike collided sometime around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 12. near Ransom Street. Investigators say that when...
GRPD: Fisherman finds body in Grand River
Authorities say a fisherman came upon a body in the Grand River in Grand Rapids Friday morning.
1 killed in Muskegon Heights house fire
One person was killed in a Muskegon Heights house fire Saturday morning.
Man convicted after grabbing 8-year-old at Walmart
A man has been found guilty of an assault charge after he tried to grab a little girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven last year.
whtc.com
Holland Man Killed in Pickup-Mini Bike Collision
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – A 48-year-old Holland man lost his ilve in a two-vehicle Saturday evening crash involving a pick up truck and a mini-bike on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, the man was piloting the mini-bike in...
whtc.com
Police Investigate Holland Township Shooting
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. At that time, deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that a 16 year old male was en route to Holland Community Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
Drivers ejected, trapped in vehicles in head-on Muskegon crash
A driver was ejected and another had to be freed from a vehicle by firefighters after a high-speed crash in Muskegon on Monday, firefighters said.
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
Man shot in arm near Grand Rapids nightclub, suspect still wanted
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A shooting left a man with minor injuries and a suspect on the run early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a reported shooting at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the parking lot of a nightclub in the 2000 block of Division Ave South in Grand Rapids.
Death Investigation Underway After Body Found In Grand River
Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. At approximately 7:24 a.m., GRPD responded to a call of a body discovered in the Grand River under the Michigan/ Bridge St. Bridge near downtown Grand Rapids. A fisherman had called 9-1-1 after spotting...
MSP: No threat after death near Fremont
Police say there is not believed to be an outstanding threat after a death south of Fremont Friday.
WWMTCw
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
WWMTCw
Two teenagers arrested after Wyoming attempted robbery
WYOMING, Mich. — Two of the three teenagers involved in a Wyoming attempted robbery were taken into custody Thursday, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The incident began Nov. 1 after a Grand Rapids resident reported that their Ford Fusion was stolen from their driveway, according to public safety officers.
'It was like she was on a different planet' | Detective testifies Ionia woman was confused after deadly crash involving bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia woman charged with killing two bicyclists during a Make-a-Wish bicycle tour in July will be heading to trial. Mandy Benn, 42, is facing 15 charges including two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Edward Erikson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
Comments / 0